Ask the Experts: Homes

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! Local homes experts answer all your questions about decor, maintenance, remodeling and more. × Expand A Sponsored Content Section Building & Remodeling How to choose the best decking material for your outdoor living space? The decking material you select is an essential investment you will need to make to provide efficient outdoor entertainment, leisure and relaxation space and curb appeal. With an increase in options of material to choose from, it is important to know what is available to you. For time’s sake, I will provide a sampling of priorities you might be weighing in your outdoor living space vision and compare them to what options are out there. Pressure treated decking is lumber that has been saturated with preservatives to make it more durable. This is the most budget-friendly option for the initial purchase, but it will be necessary to invest time and money in yearly maintenance that can include pressure washing, sanding, staining and sealing. Exotic hardwoods are an option for those wishing to add unique colors and textures that you can’t achieve with pressure treated lumber; however, the maintenance level will be similar. The next available option, boasting the most design options, is capped composite decking. Composite decking is made of wood fibers mixed with synthetic materials and capped with a synthetic layer to discourage mold, prevent scratches, lock in color and provide texture while also eliminating the need for pressure washing, staining and sealing. Composite decking typically comes with a 25-50 year no fade, warp or splinter warranty. Maintenance will require simply sweeping leaves and promptly wiping muddy paw/footprints. For tough spills like red wine, mustard or BBQ sauce, you may need to use warm water and a gentle detergent to wipe it up. Last, PVC decking is a fully synthetic option. Without wood or wood fibers, it offers the most resistance for durability issues such as warping, splitting, mold, rot and insect damage. Most PVC decking offers a 50-year warranty against these concerns. Maintenance requirements for PVC are the same as composite. This is your best option for docks or decks by the water. It is also lighter than composite so, while it can still get hot in direct sunlight on a summer scorcher, it tends to cool off faster than composite. It is important to note that lighter colors can help with concerns of high temperatures in all decking materials. Within each of these material options, there are several manufacturers offering their own colors, textures, fastening systems and warranties. That is why it is important to research your options and rely on an expert to offer guidance for your individual needs. The better you understand your options, the happier you will be with the outcome of your project! Michelle Reno, Outdoor Sales Capps Home Building Center 540-900-6400 michelle.r@shopcapps.com Shopcapps.com I need new siding and doors on my house. What are the most common products and installed price ranges? The two most common siding types we see in our area are vinyl siding and fiber cement (the most recognized name is Hardie). Both types of siding include various style options such as board and batten, lap and shingle. While vinyl comes in a prefinished color, fiber cement can come prefinished or unfinished for field painting. The price ranges for both can vary greatly depending on the application; however, the most recent data for the Roanoke area shows the average cost of vinyl lap siding to be approximately $12/sf while the average cost of fiber cement is approximately $14.50/sf for prefinished lap siding. Door options generally revolve around wood, fiberglass and steel. Wood doors are not nearly as common as they used to be and are generally used for custom applications. Steel is quickly becoming obsolete due to the broader adoption and superior performance of fiberglass units. A standard 3-0 door replacement could be as little as $2,000 while a comparable fiberglass unit may run about $2,500. Both a grand entrance fiberglass or wood door with sidelights could run in the $10,000 range. Jay Gauldin, President Elegant Exteriors 540-238-2359 www.Elegant-Exteriors.com What’s the difference between a framed and frameless cabinets? I am frequently asked this question by visitors in our Christiansburg showroom. I answer their questions through show and tell of our full-sized showroom displays. Yes, there is a difference in construction between the two types of cabinets, but the most noticeable difference is the space gained with a frameless line. With a framed cabinet the framing on the front of the base cabinet is typically 1-1/2 wide on either side. Example, if you subtract that from a 12” wide base cabinet, you at best will have an 8.5” wide drawer box. With a frameless cabinet the sides of the cabinet are typically ¾” thick on either side. Multiply that by 2 and it equals 1-1/2”. If you subtract both the sides and a little space for the undermount drawer slides from the same 12” wide base cabinet, you will typically end up with a 10” wide drawer box. It doesn’t sound like much but if you multiply that throughout your entire kitchen, you will gain quite a bit of storage space. While the exterior appearance and style of the two cabinets differ slightly, the interior storage space is noticeably improved in a frameless cabinet. Dean Saltus, Designer and Store Manager, Ideal Cabinets Design Studio (540) 382-7088 dean@idealcabinets.com Idealcabinets.com I want to update my kitchen but the prices I am getting seem really high. Is there an affordable way to get what I want? Most certainly! At Kitchen Tune-Up we have several ways to update your kitchen. Maybe you love your wood cabinets but they are dingy and show water stains and wear and tear. We have a proprietary wood recondition method that will restore those cabinets to approximately 80-90% of their original beauty. If you don’t like your out-of-date door style but the layout of your kitchen is working great, we can “Reface” your kitchen in approximately one week by replacing your cabinet doors and drawer fronts with any style or color you want, then add a matching veneer to your existing cabinet boxes to complete the look. And you have complete use of your kitchen every night. No need to remove everything from your cabinets and drawers. The result is stunning — but the price is extremely affordable. If you are not happy with the existing layout then new custom cabinets are the best way to create the kitchen of your dreams. Unlike other kitchen remodelers, we can often complete the project in weeks — not months — and due to our volume pricing, customer cabinets are surprisingly affordable. We also offer many organizational solutions to make your life easier.

Cory Dine-DuGuay, Owner/Principal Designer, Kitchen Tune-Up Roanoke 540-274-3230 AdminRoanoke@kitchentuneup.com Kitchentuneup.com/Roanoke-va/ How do I avoid unexpected home repair bills? Much like a yearly physical can uncover early warning signs of a health problem, having your home’s major systems checked annually will catch the small problems early which helps you plan for future larger repairs when the timing is best for you. Additionally, the most important benefit of annual systems checks is the peace of mind that you are keeping your family safe and comfortable. If you need an Electrical, Plumbing, or Heating & Air system check we would be happy to help. D.J. Ostrom Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air www.ostromservices.com 540-253-1559 What stone do I need as a foundation to the shed I want to put in my backyard? If you are buying a pre-fabricated shed and are going to set it on a stone foundation pad, you would use a #57 clean stone. You want to make sure that the stone foundation is level, 4” to 6” in depth, and is 2 feet wider and 2 feet longer than the dimensions of your shed. You will want to have this work done before they come to set the shed. #57 stone also allows water to drain through it, which protects your shed from water damage. If you want to put that same shed on a concrete pad, follow all the same instructions above, but you would want to use crusher run stone and compact it before pouring the concrete pad. Frank B. Caldwell IV, Roanoke Sales & Business Development Manager Rockydale Quarries Corporation 540-491-9006 fcaldwell@rockydalequarries.com www.rockydalequarries.com As a Lake-based contractor with many out-of-state owners, we often get asked how Virginia contractor licensing works. Virginia requires that all of its contractors be licensed and there are three classes of contractors: Class A – Projects have no size limit Class B – Projects up to $120,000 in value Class C – Projects up to $10,000 in value Additionally, contractors are assigned classifications/specialties that define the scope of work that they may perform. There is a multitude of these classifications and you can find a detailed list of them at www.dpor.virginia.gov. For people looking to perform home additions, major remodeling and custom homes, your contractor should possess an RBC classification. The same contractor for commercial projects would be required to have a CBC classification. There are other classifications that can work on your projects so it is best to consult with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) to determine what is required for your project. Additionally, be advised that Virginia requires all residential contracts to be in writing and those contracts require a minimum amount of information to comply with regulations. Please visit the DPOR website listed above for more information and don’t forget to ask your contractor for a copy of the RBC-9.1 Statement of Consumer Protections form. Jay Gauldin, President TBS Construction 540-484-4752 www.TBSBuilds.com Home Maintenance What are signs property owners should look for that may indicate they need to call in a tree expert for assistance? How can you tell if your tree is sick? Often, there are clear signs that something is wrong. If your tree has wilted leaves, pay attention, if they’re wilting, they’re not working at their full capacity and the whole tree suffers. Many fungal and bacterial diseases can cause spots, blotches, sunken areas and other blemishes on tree leaves, fruit and/or bark. Some spots are also signs of insects. Do you have dead, dying or dropping branches? An old tree slows down as it ages and may no longer produce enough food energy to support all its structure and branches will fall. But branch drop can also be a sign of tree disease. When a branch is compromised by disease and decay, the tree will separate the branch from the rest of the tree’s internal system to prevent the spread of disease. If your tree has been healthy and vigorous, this change is reason enough to have an arborist inspect it. Depending on the reason, an arborist may be able to prune out diseased branches and keep the rest of the tree healthy. If your tree is dropping more than the occasional branch, and if these branches are large, it’s time to call in the experts to examine your tree. Large trees are dangerous. Too many homeowners are injured each year trying to climb, prune or remove dead limbs. Let a professional with training, safety gear, equipment and knowledge examine your tree. Josh Salb, Owner AAA Tree Service 540-529-2714 AAATreeWorksVa.com What is the first step to control ever-rising home energy costs? Your first step is to realize that energy efficiency, comfort, building durability, healthy air and sustainability are all connected. Only building science balances these connections. An Energy Audit is the most valuable service a building scientist provides, ideally completed prior to your renovations or expensive purchases. A bona-fide energy auditor is a BPI or RESNET accredited, experienced professional, with years of multi-disciplinary, local market expertise. Recommendations contained in an Energy Audit report will reduce energy uses, as it increases home durability, comfort and air quality. Building Scientists do not use a “free energy audit” as a sales technique to sell particular equipment. During the audit, several hours are spent collecting data, using blower door tests and infrared thermography as diagnostic tools, analyzing your energy bills, completing a certified energy model and applying customized recommendations for your building enclosure, systems, appliances and renewable technologies. Your comprehensive report is a “future-proofing” strategy for the unique attributes of your home, diagnosing the causes of problems and delivering a plan to make improvements over time. This is an investment-grade plan, because it predicts your return on investment for home improvement options, optimizes them for budget, tax credits or rebates and prioritizes them, for completion in correct order, without unintended consequences. Because recommendations always include quantitative performance criteria, your successful installation can be verified as complete and meeting specifications before contractors are paid. Monica Rokicki Principal & Owner