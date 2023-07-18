Top Docs 2023

The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Our biennial poll returns! We surveyed nearly 11,000 nurses and health care workers for their top doctors in the region.
Jared Ladia
Top General Surgeon Dr. John A. Hagy, Jr.
We contacted nearly 11,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all of those health professionals who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2023.
For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 52 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. In each category we have listed in alphabetical order those most-named by voting health professionals. Categories with minimal votes did not reach the cutoff for inclusion.
These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to or departure from the area and the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.
(*Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.)
Medical
Top Allergist/Immunologist
- Dr. Christina M. Abraham, 343-1235
- Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
- Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
- Dr. Aneysa C. Sane, 591-9447
Top Anesthesiologist
- Dr. John C. Conrad, 345-0289
- Dr. Michael A. Saccocci, 345-0289
- Dr. Trevor Wilkes, 776-4000
Top Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
- Ireen Z. Loyola, 981-7000
- Mika Stilwell, 866-788-9852
- Joseph R. Urich, 776-4000
Top Bariatric Surgeon
- Dr. Darren R. Glass, 772-3620
- Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong, 224-5170
- Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, 224-5170
Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon
- Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100
- Dr. James J. Taylor, 776-2020
Top Cardiologist
- Dr. Jason R. Foerst, 982-8204
- Dr. John C. Lystash, 982-8204
- Dr. Richard Prokopchak, 375-9375
Top Chiropractor
- Dr. Kimberly Chernichky, 591-3535
Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon
- Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170
- Dr. Madge E. Ellis, 772-3008
- Dr. Terry P. Nickerson, 224-5170
Top Dermatologist
- Dr. Jason E. Bailey, 951-3376
- Dr. Jared Brackenrich, 951-3376
- Dr. Melanie Walter, 395-3376
Top Emergency Medicine Specialist
- Dr. John K. Evett, 981-7000
Top Endocrinologist
- Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276
- Dr. Kamran Rasul, 772-3400
Top ENT/Otolaryngologist
- Dr. Benjamin B. Cable, 224-5170
- Dr. Joshua D. Farrar, 224-5170
- Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
Top Family Medicine Doctor
- Dr. Lisa Deyerle, 777-4000
- Dr. Julia T. Hemphill, 268-1400
- Dr. Christian Klaus, 265-5500
- Dr. Marie L. Malinchak, 904-7912
- Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
Top Gastroenterologist
- Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis, 776-6300
- Dr. Vivek Kesar, 224-5170
- Dr. Brian Van der Linden, 772-3400
Top General Surgeon
- Dr. John Albert Hagy, Jr., 224-5170
- Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008
Top Geriatric Doctor
- Dr. Katherine L. Coffey-Vega, 981-7653
- Dr. Jared S. Harrison, 904-2817
- Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653
- Dr. David B. Trinkle, 266-3136
- Dr. Brian K. Unwin, 562-5700
Top Gynecologist
- Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
- Dr. Christopher C. Keeley, 862-6681
- Dr. Eric D. Swisher, 772-5900
Top Hematologist/Oncologist
- Dr. David Buck, 982-0237
- Dr. William A. Fintel, 774-8660
- Dr. Padmaja V. Mallidi, 982-0237
Top Holistic Doctor
- Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061
Top Hospitalist
- Dr. Rene D. Fredstrom, 981-7000
- Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000
- Dr. Sorin Scarlatescu, 483-5277
- Dr. Shikha S. Vasudeva, 776-4000
Top Infectious Disease Specialist
- Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie, 981-7715
- Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, 772-3400
Top Internist
- Dr. Vashist V. Nobbee, 283-3760
- Dr. Quasir Raza, 283-3660
- Dr. Mark A. Schleupner, 224-5170
Top Nephrologist
- Dr. Ryan D. Evans, 344-1400
- Dr. Dennis Hu, 344-1400
Top Neurologist
- Dr. Jill Cramer, 381-6211
- Dr. Clement A. Elechi, 772-3400
- Dr. Timothy L. Hormel, 224-5170
- Dr. Della C. Williams, 981-7000
Top Neurosurgeon
- Dr. Eric A. Marvin, 224-5170
- Dr. Cara M. Rogers, 224-5170
Top Obstetrician
- Dr. John L. Harding, 776-4704
- Dr. Jaclyn D. Nunziato, 526-2273
- Dr. Harris M. Wexler, 772-5900
Top Occupational Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Greg L. Potter, 772-8670
Top Ophthalmologist
- Dr. Eugene H. Eng, 772-7171
- Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100
Top Ophthalmological Surgeon
- Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100
Top Orthopedist
- Dr. Brent M. Johnson, 510-6200
- Dr. Preston A. Waldrop, 444-4020
Top Orthopedic Surgeon
- Dr. Cesar J. Bravo, 510-6200
- Dr. Jonathan J. Carmouche, 510-6200
- Dr. Benjamin R. Coobs, 510-6200
- Dr. James M. Farmer, 404-1111
Top Osteopathist
- Dr. David A. Cummings, 989-5594
Top Pain Management Specialist
- Dr. Anthony L. Dragovich, 444-5670
- Dr. Elizabeth A. Russo-Stringer, 224-5170
- Dr. Marc A. Swanson, 205-3351
- Dr. Chheany Ung, 777-0090
Top Palliative Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Christi A. Stewart, 981-7653
- Dr. Phyllis B. Whitehead, 981-7653
Top Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Matthew T. Joy, 224-5170
- Dr. Steven G. Harris, 283-4962
- Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
Top General Pediatrician
- Dr. William H. Craft Jr., 772-4453
- Dr. Russell E. Delaney, 772-3580
- Dr. Dalton M. Renick, 772-4453
Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician
- Dr. Alyson P. Hartkopf, 769-0976
- Dr. Michole C. Pineda, 769-0976
Top Podiatrist
- Dr. Blayne K. Patton, 510-6200
Top Psychiatrist
- Dr. Kye Y. Kim, 981-7653
Top Pulmonologist
- Dr. Maria del Mar Cirino-Marcano, 985-8505
- Dr. Nelson B. Greene, 772-3400
- Dr. Robert C. Keeley, 342-6701
- Dr. Umar F. Sofi, 981-7000
Top Radiologist
- Dr. Thomas H. Bishop, 981-7083
- Dr. Christin N. Martino, 224-6920
- Dr. Eric McLoney, 981-7083
- Dr. Matthew R. Parry, 772-2280
Top Reconstructive Surgeon
- Dr. Anthony E. Capito, 224-5170
- Dr. Mark E. Feldmann, 224-5170
- Dr. Kurtis E. Moyer, 224-5170
- Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Stephen F. Cromer, 510-6200
Top Rheumatologist
- Dr. Adegbenga A. Bankole, 224-5170
- Dr. Garry E. Bayliss, 444-5600
- Dr. Sorina Dancea, 444-5600
- Dr. Carl S. Henderson, 224-5170
- Dr. Gita Verma, 224-5170
Top Urgent Care Doctor
- Dr. David B. Alligood, 400-6676
- Dr. Joseph Brandon Coates, 772-8670
- Dr. Robert M. Dums, 961-8040
- Dr. Michael S. Szilagyi, 981-7000
Top Urologist
- Dr. David A. Kagey, 343-8066
- Dr. Rodney J. Poffenberger, 283-6000
- Dr. Mark A. Schmidt, 283-6000
Top Vascular Surgeon
- Dr. James G. Drougas, 769-0999
- Dr. William Z. H’Doubler, 283-6000
- Dr. Robert Swanson, 283-6078
Top Nurse Practitioner
- Molly P. Camper, 982-8204
- Andrea D. Harrelson, 981-7653
- Pamela S. Holt, 981-7000
Top Physical Therapist
- Wendy Lucas, 772-8022
Top Physician’s Assistant
- Timothy S. Carroll, 981-7000
- Mackenzie M. Patterson, 510-6200
- Jason A. Peery, 510-6200
- Sarah Williams, 224-5170
Dental
Top Dentist
- Dr. Michael E. Hall, 389-0225
- Dr. Amanda Johnson, 772-9373
- Dr. Michele M. Mills, 989-5700
- Dr. Brett A. Rhodes, 366-8662
- Dr. Eric M. Surat, 344-6003
Top Orthodontist
- Dr. Evan M. Johnson, 989-5621
- Dr. Ann Roepelle, 344-2758
Top Pediatric Dentist
- Dr. Ryan Reopelle, 989-3639
Top Periodontist
- Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, 562-3166
- Dr. Priya Acharya, 283-0959
- Dr. John J. Buyer, 772-4848
- Dr. Linda G. Till, 772-3940
Top Prosthodontist
- Dr. David W. Farley, 774-6667
Top Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon
- Dr. Richard P. Boyle, 951-8777
- Dr. John M. Green, III, 344-7252
- Dr. Albert W. Parulis, 769-0976
- Dr. Kaine K. S. Stokes, 362-5900
Top Endodontist
- Dr. Robin E. Bagby, 772-9515
- Dr. Laura T. Garden, 989-6648
- Dr. Michael G. Hunt, 563-5858
- Dr. Sean O. Lawson, 989-9070
- Dr. Michael J. Mayerchak, 772-9515
