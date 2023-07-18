Top Docs 2023

The story below is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our biennial poll returns! We surveyed nearly 11,000 nurses and health care workers for their top doctors in the region.

× Expand Jared Ladia Top General Surgeon Dr. John A. Hagy, Jr.

We contacted nearly 11,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all of those health professionals who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2023.

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 52 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. In each category we have listed in alphabetical order those most-named by voting health professionals. Categories with minimal votes did not reach the cutoff for inclusion.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to or departure from the area and the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

(*Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.)

Medical

Top Allergist/Immunologist

Top Anesthesiologist

Top Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Ireen Z. Loyola, 981-7000

Mika Stilwell, 866-788-9852

Joseph R. Urich, 776-4000

Top Bariatric Surgeon

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

Top Cardiologist

Top Chiropractor

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

Top Dermatologist

Dr. Jason E. Bailey, 951-3376

Dr. Jared Brackenrich, 951-3376

Dr. Melanie Walter, 395-3376

Top Emergency Medicine Specialist

Top Endocrinologist

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

Top Family Medicine Doctor

Top Gastroenterologist

Top General Surgeon

Top Geriatric Doctor

Top Gynecologist

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

Top Holistic Doctor

Top Hospitalist

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

Top Internist

Top Nephrologist

Top Neurologist

Top Neurosurgeon

Top Obstetrician

Top Occupational Medicine Specialist

Dr. Greg L. Potter, 772-8670

Top Ophthalmologist

Top Ophthalmological Surgeon

Top Orthopedist

Top Orthopedic Surgeon

Top Osteopathist

Top Pain Management Specialist

Top Palliative Medicine Specialist

Top Plastic Surgeon

Top General Pediatrician

Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician

Top Podiatrist

Top Psychiatrist

Top Pulmonologist

Top Radiologist

Top Reconstructive Surgeon

Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist

Top Rheumatologist

Top Urgent Care Doctor

Top Urologist

Top Vascular Surgeon

Top Nurse Practitioner

Top Physical Therapist

Wendy Lucas, 772-8022

Top Physician’s Assistant

Dental

Top Dentist

Top Orthodontist

Dr. Evan M. Johnson, 989-5621

Dr. Ann Roepelle, 344-2758

Top Pediatric Dentist

Top Periodontist

Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, 562-3166

Dr. Priya Acharya, 283-0959

Dr. John J. Buyer, 772-4848

Dr. Linda G. Till, 772-3940

Top Prosthodontist

Dr. David W. Farley, 774-6667

Top Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

Top Endodontist

Dr. Robin E. Bagby, 772-9515

Dr. Laura T. Garden, 989-6648

Dr. Michael G. Hunt, 563-5858

Dr. Sean O. Lawson, 989-9070

Dr. Michael J. Mayerchak, 772-9515

The story above is from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!