A Journalist No More, Continued

Editor's Note: This piece is an addition to our "A Journalist No More" piece found in our July/August 2019 issue. See the article here or on our free digital guide.

And there are others …

This list is not meant to be comprehensive, but it gives you an idea of what attracts former journalists.

Denise Allen-Membrano, formerly with WDBJ7 news and sports, now with New Moon Creative Media

Scott Ayers, ex-WDBJ7 photographer, now with Advance Auto in video production

Jenny Boone, former Roanoke Times reporter, Roanoke College and Virginia Tech public information (still does freelance writing)

Rex Bowman, Roanoke Times reporter (Pulitzer finalist), classified work for federal government

Tiffany Tartaglia Bradbury, was WSLS news director, Roanoke City Fire Department Community Engagement

Mark Brown, was WDBJ7 sports reporter, now an attorney in Knoxville

Jeremy Butterfieled, former WDBJ7 reporter, now with Access in Roanoke

Courtney Cutright, former Roanoke Times education reporter, now Northside Middle School English teacher

Sam Dean, Roanoke Times photographer; Sam Dean Photography owner

Natasha Ryan Ehrlich, was a WDBJ reporter/anchor, now a full-time mother

Teresa Hamilton Hall, former WDBJ reporter/anchor, now with AEP communications

Michael Hemphill, former Roanoke Times reporter, director of marketing Roanoke Catholic Schools

Mark Hollandsworth, ex-WDBJ photographer, now with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office

Carol Novotny Horton, was with WDBJ7 weather, now the vice president of Kaleida Health Foundation

Grant Kittelson, formerly with WDBJ7 sports, now Library of Congress multimedia specialist

Angela Hatcher Lynch, was a WSLS and WSET reporter, now with D-Day Memorial marketing in Bedford

Lindsey Nair, former food writer with The Roanoke Times, now Washington & Lee university public information

Steve Mason, WDBJ sports, owns Red Velocity video production company in Roanoke

Melinda Payne, Roanoke Times and WDBJ7 reporter, City of Salem economic development director

Dawn Jefferies Owczarski, WSLS anchor and producer, leads Virginia Tech video and photography unit

Linda Scarborough, was with WSLS news and weather, now in public information at LewisGale Medical Center

Jim Shaver, WDBJ news director, Roanoke Times reporter, Goodwill executive, retired

Leslie Taylor, Roanoke Times journalist; Roanoke College PR

Steve Smallshaw, was a WDBJ reporter, now with Lynchburg city broadcast services director

Lon Wagner, Roanoke Times reporter, now with Virginia Tech Public Information

Jay Warren, ex-WSLS reporter, anchor, now the Arlington, Tex., communications department head

Chris Whitley, former WSLS sports, now Comcast Spotlight Sales

Laura Williamson, health reporter at the Roanoke Times now runs her own health communications PR firm in Northern Virginia

Lauren Wood, former WDBJ7 and WFXR producer, now works with the Roanoke College alumni department

Brad Zahar, formerly with WDBJ7 sports, now a teacher in Ohio

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).