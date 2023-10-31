A ‘Musical Honeymoon’ Continued

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s revered music director and conductor is here to stay for another four years.

× Expand Courtesy of David Stewart Wiley David Stewart Wiley leads Roanoke Symphony Orchestra though a performance at Elmwood Park.

For many years, David Stewart Wiley has been leading Roanoke Symphony Orchestra to new artistic heights as their music director and conductor. The Board of Directors recently offered Wiley a four-year contract extension, which he was thrilled to accept.

“The sense of a ‘musical honeymoon’ – even after 26 years – has never left me in my time with the RSO and serving our region,” says Wiley, “and we still have important things to do together.”

Courtesy of David Stewart Wiley

The Board also couldn’t be more excited. “We are delighted to have secured an extension of Maestro’s contract,” says President Paul Economy in a press release. “Under his direction, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra has continued to flourish. We, along with the community, look forward to enjoying the fruits of his inspiration for years to come.”

Wiley is only the fourth music director in the RSO’s illustrious history, and, at the completion of this commitment, will be the longest tenured.

During his time with the symphony so far, RSO’s Picnic at the Pops series was initiated and has since expanded, their Destination performances were created to showcase the incredible chamber talent of the orchestra’s musicians and the yearly Music Under the Stars concert at Elmwood Park continues to be a hit.

While hearing his music soar in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd is a gratifying experience, one of the most rewarding parts of Wiley’s work has been changing lives by sharing his passion for music with underserved groups through community-based projects like RSO’s “Route to the Symphony” youth initiative and wellness arts programs at retirement homes.

With the holidays right around the corner, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is busy preparing for Holiday Pops, one of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s largest holiday concerts. Attendees are in for a special treat on December 1, when rising vocal star Emme Cannon, who grew up in Roanoke, will be making her RSO debut. “We are excited to welcome her home for the holidays,” says Wiley.

When he isn’t rehearsing with RSO or traveling to New York to serve as the music director and conductor for Orchestra Long Island, Wiley and his wife Leah enjoy soaking up all the natural beauty our region has to offer. “We love it here in Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” he says.

Learn more about Maestro Wiley and his achievements on his website, davidstewartwiley.com, and see Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s list of upcoming performances at rso.com.

From the Archives: Roanoke's Favorite Couple? David and Leah Wiley Take the Vote (June 1999)

The winner in the balloting for best celebrity couple is David and Leah Wiley. He is music director and con­ductor of the Roanoke Symphony and she, a gold winner for best area vocalist, cites her occupation as "soprano."

David and Leah Wiley were featured on The Roanoker's June 1999 issue.

The Wileys have been in Roanoke for three years, having learned of the area from David's parents, who, coincidentally, moved to Floyd County about two years before the opening at the symphony.

"It was fate," says Leah Wiley of the Roanoke conductor's position and David's taking it.

Other family in the area includes David's sisters Sara, who lives in Blacks­burg with husband Dan Kominsky, and Katherine, who lives in Winston-Salem.

David Wiley, 31, is from the Boston area and has served as conductor in Min­neapolis and Bloomington, Indiana. The composer/pianist has also played and recorded with musicians including Bernadette Peters and Ben Vereen. His first nationally distributed CD has recently been released. His tenure with the Roanoke Symphony has seen significant growth in both funding and outreach. Upcoming: An appearance with Doc Severinson on May 22 at the Salem Civic Center.

Leah Wiley, 30, is originally from Indi­ana. In addition to her vocal work, she has appeared in two Mill Mountain The­atre productions. The couple's interests include working out at the Roanoke Ath­letic Club, dance lessons at Arthur Murray and travel, often in conjunction with David Wiley's guest-conductor stints with orchestras. Both Wileys have a strong fondness for Roanoke and its friendly people.

"It's just the perfect size," says Leah Wiley. "Small enough to know your neigh­bors but big enough to support an orches­tra, opera and ballet. We have a full set of cultural offerings, and the restaurants here are simply wonderful."

Among their favorite spots for dinner: Nawab Indian Restaurant on Campbell Avenue.

The story above is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!