Cooking with Confidence

Sidecar’s Chef Brad Deaton puts his personality on every plate, thanks to an owner who has allowed his creativity to shine.

× Expand John Park Deaton loves the creativity he's allowed to try on his menu at Sidecar.

Sidecar’s multiple Dining Awards wins includes a big one: Best Chef! This year, readers awarded Sidecar’s executive chef, Brad Deaton, with the Platinum honor. For Deaton, his win is an “amazing” achievement.

“Just to know the type of skill and experience and greatness that comes out of other chefs [in Roanoke], it’s a giant accomplishment for me to receive this award,” he says. “It’s such an honor.”

John Park Sidecar's Chef Brad Deaton, Platinum winner in the 2022 Dining Awards.

Deaton, who was born and raised in Roanoke, studied at culinary school before graduating in 2007 and returning to Roanoke to share his talents. While he worked at several spots in Roanoke, it was his new position at Sidecar that let him not only lead in the kitchen, but make his own culinary inspirations come to life. In fact, the ability to express himself is one of his favorite parts of his job.

[Owner] “Jason Martin has set me up with a great platform with this restaurant, and helped me express my vision … It’s a really good thing to have a lot of support from my owner to allow me to be creative and put myself out there and give Roanoke something I feel like we haven’t had before now.”

Deaton adds that with Martin, it’s an “eye-opening experience” to show the talent of his team, as well as what they can do. For him, that confidence breeds even more creativity.

“I cook from my soul, my heart,” Deaton says. “I like to use my palate like my emotions; I try to put everything about me into my dishes and what we’re doing there.”

While the last year has been tumultuous for the restaurant industry, Deaton is grateful for the community’s support to try new places. For him, it’s gratifying to see the community standing behind them, giving them the support needed to make it through and to allow his team to have the opportunity to show that they’re a great restaurant – with even more to show as they continue moving forward.

When he’s not in the kitchen or getting creative with his menu, Deaton loves spending time in Roanoke with his wife and two children. “What is there not to love about Roanoke? It’s a great place to raise children and have a family atmosphere. We like to go fishing, visit the parks and do all the touristy stuff Roanoke offers. It’s such a great place to be – I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!”

