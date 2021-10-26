The Longest Soft Opening in Restaurant History

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The owner of Martin’s and Sidecar shares the secret to his success behind multiple Dining Awards wins. (Hint: it’s his great staff!)

× Expand John Park Sidecar offers a number of delicious options, including tapas.

With a combined total of 16 awards between Sidecar and Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, Director of Operations and Owner Jason Martin says he is “over the moon” about the recognition. As it turns out, one of his goals when he opened Sidecar was to win the “Best New Restaurant” category – a goal which he achieved in Platinum this year thanks to readers.

“It is very validating to receive such an honor, for myself and my team,” he says. “Both restaurants are so fortunate to have such wonderful clientele that nominate us for these awards and we couldn’t be more thankful for them. This has been a very bright spot for us in a very trying and challenging time for the restaurant industry.”

John Park Jason Martin, owner of Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill and Sidecar.

The challenge, of course, was facing COVID-19 for the last 18+ months, along with everything that came with it. Martin says he “isn’t exactly sure how we survived it” but that they collectively found their way. There’s no doubt in his mind that the dedication from his core staff was the biggest contributor to their success in the face of adversity, especially his long-time managers, Kyle Yeakle and Megan McFall. Not only did they answer the call day after day, but helped the entire team adapt in many ways – and usually on short notice. From offering grocery items for pick-up, a to-go wine club and to-go cocktails and really embracing the third-party delivery platforms, they “got good at that in a hurry!”

Sidecar opened just three short weeks before the pandemic hit, causing every employee to be out of work for months. But as soon as they got the go-ahead to reopen in limited capacity, they returned ready to work.

“They all deserve a ton of credit,” Martin says. “Navigating COVID from a more upscale restaurant that couldn’t really pivot on to-go food required a lot of patience and attention to detail, making sure that every precious guest experience was perfect. I tell people all the time that the silver lining from all of this is that Sidecar had the longest soft opening of any restaurant in history!”

Martin is also particularly proud of two of his Sidecar staff members: Brad Deaton, who won Platinum for Best Chef; and Ashley Pannell, Platinum winner for Best Bartender. “Both of them are so committed and passionate about what they do and it certainly means a lot, especially considering how deep the industry talent pool is in Roanoke. I am so proud of my team for constantly being able to execute at such a high level, especially in a time where everything has been anything but consistent.”

The high-level execution is particularly important to Sidecar’s Euro-centric menu, which is unlike any other you’ll find in the region. For Martin, his favorite part of the job is the creative outlet that running the restaurants gives him, and is in fact what inspired him to create Sidecar in the first place.

“I wanted another vehicle to try things that were not going to be a good fit for [Martin’s],” he says. “Creating and collaborating with my staff on cocktail and menu items for both restaurants is what really drives me!”

While Sidecar is proving its quality as a new restaurant, Martin’s Downtown is an old favorite that consistently places every year. There is where you’ll find classic American staples, like burgers, ribs, wings, mac and cheese and more. Readers continued to award them with Platinum in “Restaurant with Best Live Entertainment” and “Best Bar Food;” Gold for “Best Happy Hour Deals,” “Restaurant with Can’t-Miss Daily Specials,” “Best Chili” and “Best Happy Hour Deals”; and Silver for “Best Wings” and “Best Burgers.”

Martin says these awards are just as important and appreciated, because it shows him that the consistency proves both the brand and the system are strong, and continue to thrive every year. Plus, it’s fun for him to bring shows to the community.

“Being able to have unique spaces to create fun and interesting events, as well as the constant search for great live bands to perform at Martin’s, is also a passion of mine,” Martin adds. “I have booked over 3,500 live shows over the years and I still get a ton of enjoyment out of doing it!”

What does he love about Roanoke? He’s “quite biased” since he was born and raised here, and it’s “the only home I have known.” But Roanoke has been very good to Martin and his family, as they’ve been able to successfully pursue their dreams of owning and operating businesses, and have felt “so much love and support from this wonderful community” over the years.

“I love the pace of the city, I love the people that I get to interact with and of course, like any other true Roanoker, I love the mountains and the beautiful region we all call home.”

Want more on Sidecar's 2022 Dining Awards wins? Read our interview with Sidecar Platinum winners “Best Chef” Brad Deaton here and “Best Bartender” Ashley Pannell here.

2022 Dining Awards:

MARTIN’S DOWNTOWN BAR & GRILL

Platinum: Restaurant with Best Live Entertainment, Best Bar Food

Gold: Best Happy Hour Deals, Restaurant with Can’t-Miss Daily Specials, Best Chili, Best Happy Hour Deals

Silver: Best Wings, Best Burgers

SIDECAR

Platinum: Best New Restaurant (opened in last 18 months), Best Chef - Brad Deaton, Top Bartender - Ashley Pannell

Gold: Most Creative Cocktails, Best Wine List, Best Date Night Spot, Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Silver: Hidden Gem

The story above is from our November/December 2021. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!