Southern Spoonful: A Southern Belle Brunch

Welcome friends and family to celebrate the arrival of spring with a leisurely brunch.

As a southern cook, born and bred, I believe that kitchens make the best family rooms, anything is better when it sits on a biscuit, and coffee should always be served with cake. It is in this spirit that I present to you some of my favorite brunch recipes.

Brunch is the perfect blending of breakfast and lunch. As spring approaches and days get longer, we southerners can stretch this meal to an all-day event. So dress up your table with Grandma’s prettiest china and some delicate daffodils plucked from the garden, and delight your guests with these southern brunch treats:

Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits with Kentucky Legend Ham

Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits

Recipe adapted from Martha Stewart’s sweet potato biscuit recipe. Yield: 24 biscuits. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

1¾ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces, plus 2 tablespoons melted butter for tops of biscuits

1 large sweet potato, roasted, peeled and mashed (about ¾ cup)

¹/ ³ cup buttermilk

Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. With a pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.

In a separate small bowl, mix the mashed sweet potatoes and buttermilk. Add the flour mixture to the potato mixture and mix to make a soft dough (do not overmix).

Turn the dough out onto a floured board and toss lightly until the outside of the dough looks smooth (add more flour as needed so that the dough does not stick to the board). Roll the dough out to 1-inch thick and cut with a 2⅛-inch biscuit cutter.

Place the biscuits on a greased baking sheet and coat tops with melted butter. Bake for 15-20 minutes. (Turn the baking sheet one rotation in the oven after baking 10 minutes.)

Kentucky Legend Ham Biscuits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

1 pound sliced Kentucky Legend Ham (available at Kroger)

1¹/ ³ cups grainy mustard

1¹/ ³ cups light brown sugar

Place mustard and brown sugar in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Place slices of ham in a baking pan and slather with half of the mustard mixture. Place in oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the ham is warm. Remove from oven and cut slices into pieces that will fit on biscuits.

Split the biscuits and using the remaining mustard mixture, spread it on the top half of each biscuit. Place ham on bottom side of biscuits. Place tops on biscuits and place on serving plate.

Mimosa Asparagus

Yield: 4 servings. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

1¼ pound fresh thin asparagus spears

For breadcrumbs:

1 cup breadcrumbs (day-old bread makes the best bread crumbs)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

For champagne vinaigrette:

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

½ teaspoon Zen Fire Roasted Poblano Pepper Sauce (available at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar or Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op)

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

Good grind freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh orange zest for garnish

Trim asparagus and steam it until just tender (do not overcook; spears should be slightly firm to the touch). Drain asparagus and place ice cubes in the pan to stop the cooking process. Once the asparagus has cooled, remove any ice cubes, drain asparagus, cover and refrigerate.

Put the breadcrumbs on a sheet pan. Toast breadcrumbs in 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 12-15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Toss Parmesan cheese with the cooled breadcrumbs.

Make the vinaigrette. Place orange juice, olive oil, shallot, pepper sauce, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Whisk to combine all ingredients.

Remove asparagus from refrigerator and place in a serving dish. Pour the vinaigrette over the asparagus. Toss to cover the asparagus with vinaigrette. Cover and place in refrigerator until service. When ready to serve, sprinkle the parmesan breadcrumbs over the asparagus. Garnish with orange zest.

