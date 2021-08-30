Southern Spoonful: Back in Season: Tailgating!

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Ready for some football? You’re darn tootin’!

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Hot Honey Ham Biscuit Sliders

After a year of watching the big games on TV, we’re ready to get outside in the fresh air and cheer for our favorite teams. But first, let’s tailgate!

Sliders are the perfect size for tailgating. Your guests can easily hold a slider in one hand and a Red Snapper or cold brew in the other!

Choose Hot Honey Ham Biscuit Sliders or Cubano Sliders or make both for a hungry crowd!

Our friends at AR’s Hot Southern Honey (made in Richmond, Virginia) shared this honey of a recipe with us:

Hot Honey Ham Biscuit Sliders

Yield: 12 sliders

12 Hawaiian rolls or buttermilk biscuits

¼ cup AR’s Hot Southern Honey, plus 2 Tbsp. for topping

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

½ lb. ham, shaved

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

Poppy seeds, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Grease a 9x13” pan and set aside.

Cut rolls open, and arrange bottom half of each roll in the prepared pan.

Whisk AR’s Hot Southern Honey and Dijon mustard together. Spread a spoonful on the cut side of each bottom half of the roll, then pile a layer of Swiss cheese on top. Then add a layer of ham, and another layer of Swiss cheese.

Spread a spoonful of the honey mustard on the cut side of the top half of each roll, and place over the bottom halves in the prepared pan.

Brush outer tops of rolls with melted butter, and bake 10-12 minutes.

In a small microwaveable dish, heat AR’s Hot Southern Honey for 20 seconds. Brush outer tops of rolls with hot honey, then sprinkle with poppy seeds. Serve immediately.

*Adapted from a recipe by Plain Kitchen.

Grilled Cubano Sliders

Yield: 12 sliders

1 (1.2 pounds) Smithfield Roasted Garlic and Cracked Peppercorn Pork Tenderloin

12 slider buns or small King’s Hawaiian Rolls

Melted butter

12 small slices Black Forest ham

12 small slices Swiss cheese

Deli yellow mustard

Mayonnaise

Bread and butter sandwich pickle slices, cut in half

Melted butter

Grill pork according to package directions. Wrap pork in aluminum foil and keep warm on indirect heat side of the grill.

Brush tops of buns/rolls with melted butter. Grill buns, inside of buns facing down, until light grill marks appear. Remove from grill. Spread mustard on one side of each bun and mayonnaise on the other side.

Slice pork very thinly and place two slices on the bottom of each bun. Top pork with sliced ham and cheese. Top cheese with 2 pickle slice halves. Cover pickle with top of bun and press down lightly on the top of each sandwich. Lightly brush tops of sliders with melted butter.

Wrap sandwiches in aluminum foil and refrigerate until ready to heat and serve. If transporting sandwiches, place on a plate in a cooler with ice packs to maintain proper refrigerated temperature. To heat, place foil wrapped sandwiches on grill and heat until cheese melts.

Hot Parmesan Sticks

Yield: 20 sticks

4 slices rustic bread (I like to use Sara Lee Artisan Bread for this recipe) cut into 20 sticks

1 stick butter

2 Tbsp. Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Chef Paul Blackened Red Fish Magic

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray baking sheet lightly with vegetable spray. Melt butter and add pepper sauce. Dip bread into butter mixture on both sides. Dip bread in parmesan cheese, both sides. Sprinkle with red fish magic. Bake 10 – 15 minutes until brown and crisp. Wrap in aluminum foil to transport to the game.

Red Snapper

Do you love Bloody Marys? Love gin? Red Snappers are Bloody Mary’s cousin made with gin instead of vodka!

Rub the juicy side of a lime wedge along the lip of a pint glass, rim the glass with Shichimi Togarashi* (Japanese 7 spice) or a mixture of salt and pepper, and fill the glass with ice.

2 oz. tomato juice

2 oz. Gin

½ tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 pinch salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 dash lemon juice

Garnishes: Olives, celery stick, crisp bacon strip, lemon and lime slices

Shake well with ice and serve in a Delmonico glass with garnishes.

Want more tailgating recipes from this issue, including Pepperoncini Cheese and Peach Pepper Hogs in a Blanket?

