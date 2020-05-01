Southern Spoonful: Cherished Picnic Memories

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Spring is in the air, and with it comes a perfect picnic season. These recipes make for a tasty lunch while you enjoy the sunshine!

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Mom's herb potato salad.

A-tisket, a-tasket, a green and yellow basket. My mother used to recite this nursery rhyme to us when we were young and sure enough, she had a green and yellow picnic basket. We knew that whenever that basket would appear, something magical was about to happen…a picnic!

A big bowl of her potato salad, deviled eggs, watermelon, fried chicken and her famous lemon curd cookies would tumble out of the basket onto the blanket she would lovingly spread on the green grass kissed by the sunshine.

It is in honor of that memory that I present to you some of my favorite picnic recipes.

Mom’s Herb Potato Salad

What made my Mom’s potato salad so special was that it not only tasted so delicious, she took great care to decorate the bowl with lots of pretty garnishes.

Makes 8 – 10 servings

3 pounds small red potatoes

2 ears fresh corn

8 green onions, chopped

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

8 fresh chives, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped into small pieces

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup sweet pickle relish

3 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

Garnishes: Boiled egg quarters, chopped fresh dill, sweet gherkin pickles or dill pickle slices, black olive slices, paprika, chopped green onion, celery leaves

Wash potatoes and place them in a large pot of boiling salted water. Husk corn and add it to the boiling water with potatoes. Boil until the potatoes are tender, drain. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, chop them into cubes and place in a large mixing bowl.

Remove corn from cob and add to potatoes. Add green onions, salt, pepper, dill, chives and celery to potatoes. Mix well.

Place sour cream, pickle relish, mustard and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Mix well to combine all ingredients. Pour sour cream mixture over the potato mixture and stir to combine.

Place potato salad in serving bowl. Place boiled egg quarters around the edge of the perimeter of the bowl. Place pickles in the same manner as the eggs, then the black olives and green onion, making a circular garnish. Place celery leaves in the center of the potato salad and sprinkle the salad with paprika. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Margarita Watermelon Slices

Makes 4 servings

2 (1 inch) slices watermelon (I use a small watermelon for this recipe)

2 tablespoons lime juice (1 small lime)

3 tablespoons Tequila

3 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Place wedges flat in a plastic container. Combine lime juice, tequila, sugar and salt in a small bowl. Mix well to combine all ingredients. Pour lime juice mixture over the watermelon slices.

Cover tightly and refrigerate for one hour. Turn container over and shake container lightly to cover the watermelon with lime mixture. Continue to refrigerate for one more hour. Serve very cold.

