Southern Spoonful: Chill and Grill

Celebrate summer with these refreshing recipes that are perfect for your patio or backyard gathering.

Let your icebox be your friend this summer. Prepare these recipes, pop them in your refrigerator and relax. Your delicious dishes will be waiting for you when you are ready to serve them. Enjoy yourself – remember you are on Summer Time!

Heirloom Tomato Watermelon Carpaccio with Basil Ice

4 servings

Basil Ice:

1 ounce fresh basil, chopped fine

1 ½ cup water

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Prepare Basil Ice the day before service so it will have time to freeze. Place water and sugar in a small saucepan. Stir and heat over medium heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in basil and lemon juice. Pour mixture into 11” x 7” inch pan. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze. When mixture is frozen, drag a fork through the mixture to create ice crystals.

Carpaccio:

½ personal watermelon, peeled and sliced into very thin slices (approximately 1/8” each)

1 large heirloom tomato, sliced thinly

Olive oil for drizzling

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Yellow cherry tomatoes for garnish

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Chill serving plates and salad forks in freezer for service. Place 2 slices watermelon on each plate. Place 2 tomato slices next to watermelon slices, allowing to overlap just a little. Drizzle tomatoes with a little olive oil. Sprinkle entire salad lightly with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Top tomatoes with basil ice. Garnish with yellow cherry tomatoes and a basil leaf. Serve very cold.

Dr. Pepper Burgers (for the grill)

*Requires marinating hamburger patties overnight.

4 servings

1 pound ground beef (85% lean)

9 Keebler snack size club crackers

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon Greek seasoning

2 tablespoons Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce

¼ cup Dr. Pepper

4 American cheese slices

4 brioche buns

Bibb lettuce leaves, tomato slices and condiments of your choice

Place ground beef in a mixing bowl. Place crackers in a plastic bag. Seal the bag and crush the crackers into crumbs by rolling a rolling pin over the bag. Pour the cracker crumbs into the bowl with the ground beef. Add sour cream, Greek seasoning and pepper sauce. Mix with clean hands to combine all ingredients.

Form ground beef mixture into 4 hamburger patties. Place in a baking dish and pour Dr. Pepper over patties. Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.

Grill hamburger patties over medium heat until thoroughly cooked. Top with cheese slices. Wrap brioche buns in aluminum foil and warm on grill during the last few minutes of cooking hamburger patties. Serve Dr. Pepper burgers on warmed brioche buns with Bibb lettuce leaves, tomato slices and condiments of your choice.

Purchase Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce online: clarkandhopkins.com

