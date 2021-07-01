Southern Spoonful: Cute Jarcuterie

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Summer fun – and a delicious new trend – has never tasted so good!

One of the most delightful things about summer is enjoying the bounty of fresh local foods. Red ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and corn plucked right out of the garden. Grab handfuls of fresh herbs to enhance the flavors of sweet and savory dishes. Locally produced sauces are the perfect accompaniment to summer recipes. Add extra ripe tomato flavor with an unexpected ingredient – Bloody Mary Mix – made right here in Virginia.

A fun new trend these days is “Jarcuterie” – possibly because of the desire to serve individual servings of food during the pandemic, rather than serving buffet style. Place charcuterie in small mason jars, add cubes of cheese, pickles, fresh veggies and nuts to make colorful snacks that your guests will love. Foil packets are another way to serve individual portions, ready in just minutes and your grill stays nice and clean, too.

Virginia Jarcuterie

1 serving

Use ¼ quart (1 cup) mason jars. In each jar place:

2 tablespoons Virginia peanuts

2 tablespoons glazed pecans

On a skewer, place:

2 bread and butter pickles and a cherry tomato

On a second skewer, place:

2 cubes Virginia semi-firm or cheddar cheese

Place a slice of Virginia ham, rolled up in the jar beside the skewers. Add a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme and a sprig of rosemary. Place a celery stick filled with pimiento cheese on top of each jar. Cover jars with plastic wrap and chill until service.

Wine pairing suggestion: Great Valley Farm 2019 Chambourcin Rosé, $21 range

Baja Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

2 servings

8 colossal shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup Back Pocket Provisions Baja Bloody Mary mix

4 tablespoons Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Artisan Pepper Sauce

1 ear fresh corn on the cob – cut into 4 wheels

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

8 green onions, chopped

1 lemon cut into 5 wheels, seeds removed

4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons non-pareil capers

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

4 tablespoons Back Pocket Provisions Baja Bloody Mary mix

Cocktail sauce for serving

Place shrimp in flat container with lid. Place Bloody Mary mix and pepper sauce in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Pour Bloody Mary mixture over shrimp. Cover and place in refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight. Shake container several times during marinating.

Preheat grill to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut 2 sheets of aluminum foil – 14 inches each. Lightly spray sheets with vegetable spray. On each sheet of foil place ½ cup cooked rice. Drizzle rice with 2 tablespoons Bloody Mary mix. Top rice with 4 shrimp, 4 wheels of corn, 2 tablespoons chopped dill, 1 tablespoon non-peril capers, 1 tablespoon parsley and cilantro. Fold foil packets to securely seal all ingredients in the packet.

Place foil packets on grill and cook for approximately 9 minutes or until fully cooked. Serve shrimp packets with cocktail sauce.

Wine pairing suggestion: Sean Minor 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, $13 range

