Southern Spoonful: Egg-ceptional!

These spring recipes incorporate one of our favorite everyday ingredients — eggs!

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Texas Toast Toad in the Hole

Eggs are one of the most recognizable symbols of spring. They are a symbol of rebirth and renewal across many cultures and religions. There are literally hundreds of ways to cook and enjoy eggs and I am egg-static to share my egg recipes with you!

My family loves over easy eggs, but no matter how hard I tried, I would inevitably break the yolk when I flipped the egg over in my frying pan. Thankfully I’ve found a way to cook an over easy egg that almost guarantees a perfectly cooked egg white with a runny yolk: Basted Eggs.

Basted Eggs

1½ tablespoons salted butter

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon very hot water

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch flaky sea salt, or to taste

Melt butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Carefully crack eggs into the skillet and let cook until whites have almost set, about 1 minute. Add water, cover skillet with a lid, reduce heat to medium-low, and let cook until whites have set, yolks are still runny, and some of white has set over yolk, 1 to 2 more minutes. Remove lid. Using a spoon, baste the egg with a little of the melted butter over the top of the egg.

Transfer eggs to a serving plate. Garnish with pepper and flaky salt. Serve immediately.

Texas Toast Toad in the Hole

2 servings

2 slices 5-cheese frozen Texas Toast

2 slices Prosciutto

2 eggs

2 teaspoons grated sharp cheddar cheese

Pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly spray a baking sheet with vegetable spray.

Lightly defrost Texas Toast in the microwave.

Cut one slice of Texas Toast with a 2.5” biscuit cutter. Cut slices of Prosciutto in half. Take the round that you cut out of the toast and place two pieces of prosciutto on top of the round. Place the round back in the piece of toast that has the hole in it. Press down on the prosciutto to make a little “hole.” Place the toast on the baking sheet.

Crack the egg into a small bowl. Pour one egg into each toast hole. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place two teaspoons grated sharp cheddar cheese on top of each egg.

Place Toads in the Hole in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. The whites of the egg should be cooked and the yolk of the egg will be runny.

Magic Quiche

8 servings

Lightly grease a 9 1/2” x 2” quiche, cake or deep dish pie pan.

4 eggs

1½ teaspoon Peg’s salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup half and half

1 cup baking mix (Bisquick)

1 small shallot, minced

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup Kentucky Legend Black Forest Ham, chopped into very small cubes

1½ cups frozen baby sweet peas

½ ounce baby dill, chopped fine

Aunt Carol’s Sauce – to serve

Position rack in middle of oven and preheat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine the eggs, salt and pepper in a large bowl and whisk until eggs are lightly beaten. Add the baking mix and whisk until smooth (some small lumps are okay). Add the heavy cream, half and half and shallot, and whisk until combined. Stir in the cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar cheese and chopped ham. Add peas and dill, and stir until combined.

