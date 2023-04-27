Southern Spoonful: Green Garden Delights

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Enjoy these warm weather recipes that celebrate spring.

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Classic Shortbread Cookies

During warm weather months, I always enjoy taking a stroll through Roanoke’s lovely neighborhoods. As a treat, I like to stop by one of my favorite coffee shops for a latte and a sweet bite at one of my favorite bakeries. Just another reason I love living in Roanoke. Life couldn’t be sweeter.

I am so happy to share some of my delightful spring recipes with you, including a classic shortbread recipe from our local Kind Baking Company that will be the perfect finale for your spring brunches and lunches.

Spring Asparagus and Green Pea Risotto

This recipe was inspired by my dear friend and cook extraordinaire, Mary Ann Wine’s fabulous risotto recipe.

Makes 4-6 servings.

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Ashley Cuoco Spring Asparagus & Green Pea Risotto

½ cup finely chopped shallots

2 cups Arborio rice

½ cup sparkling wine or champagne

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

8 ounces thin asparagus spears, tough bottoms discarded, spears peeled, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves

10 ounces frozen baby peas, thawed

2 tablespoons Alouette herb and garlic cheese

5 tablespoons whipping cream

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for serving

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, until they begin to soften (but not brown), 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice to coat the grains with the butter and shallot mixture, and cook about 1 minute longer.

Add the sparkling wine or champagne and stir until it is mostly absorbed by the rice. Gradually add the broth, ½ cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. Wait until each addition is almost completely absorbed before adding the next ½ cup. Reserve ¼ cup to add at the end. After 15 minutes stir in the asparagus and the tarragon.

When the rice is tender but firm, about 5 minutes longer, turn off the heat.

Combine ½ of the peas, the Alouette garlic and herb cheese and whipping cream in the container of a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Add the rest of the peas to the pureed mixture, then add to the risotto.

Stir in the remaining ¼ cup of broth, 1 tablespoon butter and ½ cup Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Pass additional Parmesan cheese for guests to sprinkle on their risotto.

I always look forward to weekends when I visit Kind Baking Company in Wasena to have a pastry treat to enjoy with my specialty coffee from RND coffee. Kind’s owner, Bryn McDaniel, graciously shared her recipe for one of my favorites — classic shortbread for all of us to enjoy!

This classic shortbread recipe is a great staple for your kitchen. You can incorporate seasonal fruits into the dough or add decorative toppings like melted chocolate and chopped nuts. This dough can be made ahead of time to cut down on kitchen prep when hosting friends and family.

Currently at the shop, we are offering a cranberry and pistachio version of this cookie. Get creative with your flavors and think of pretty colors when choosing ingredients to incorporate. They are sure to be a favorite all year round!

Classic Shortbread Cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ granulated sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (softened)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Place butter, sugars and vanilla in a large mixing bowl and beat on high speed until whipped (about 2 minutes).

Add flour and salt. Mix on low until it comes together. It will look crumbly but should form a shape when pressed together.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop dough and place two inches apart on a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat. If using a cookie cutter, place dough between two pieces of parchment paper and roll out dough using a rolling pin until dough is about ½ inch thick. Cut out desired shape, place on a baking sheet. Let chill in the freezer for 20 minutes. This will help the cookies keep their shape during the baking process.

Bake cookies at 325 degrees for 12-14 minutes or until a light golden color has formed around the edge. Remove cookies from the oven and transfer to a wire cooling rack.

Once cooled, these cookies can be topped and decorated with your favorite flavors.

Store in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

