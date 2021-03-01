Southern Spoonful: Majestic Spring Recipes

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The promise of spring provides a magical time in the kitchen, indeed.

Swing open your windows and look outside! The sun is shining, birds are singing and the whole world is embracing the wonder that is spring. The promise of spring is a magical time to be in the kitchen especially since the ingredients in this season’s recipes may actually have a connection to royalty. White asparagus is truly special and is known in some circles as “the royal vegetable.” It is also known as “white gold” or “edible ivory.”

Tiny asparagus shoots are covered with soil so they are not exposed to sunlight, so they do not turn green as they grow. The result is a milder, delicate flavor. Truffles were King Louis XIV’s favorite treat and are still highly regarded as a food fit for a king. If you haven’t tasted elderflower, now is the time to indulge. Elderflowers are the flower of the elderberry bush and they taste delicately sweet with light floral notes. The flavor is so loved in the UK that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ordered a lemon elderflower wedding cake. Enjoy these recipes with a bit of royal flavor!

Spring Tarragon Chicken Salad

Yield: 4 servings

1.40 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 stalks celery, chopped fine

¼ cup whipping cream, whipped

1/3 cup sweet salad cubes

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

½ cup Duke’s Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup sliced almonds (optional)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place olive oil in a baking pan. Place chicken breasts in baking pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake chicken for 1 hour or until chicken is thoroughly baked. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Chop chicken and place in a mixing bowl. Add celery, whipping cream, sweet salad cubes, tarragon, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, lemon juice and almonds. Stir to combine all ingredients with chicken. Cover and chill in the refrigerator.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Fresh Corn and White Truffle Oil

Yield: 3 servings

2 ears fresh corn

8 fresh Brussels sprouts, shaved on a mandoline or box grater

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon white truffle oil*

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Cook corn and remove corn kernels from husks. Melt butter in a large sauté pan. Add white truffle oil. Put Brussels sprouts in melted butter/white truffle oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sauté over medium high heat for one minute. The Brussels sprouts should be cooked, but still slightly crunchy. Reduce heat to low and add corn, 1 tablespoon butter and adjust seasoning with additional salt and black pepper if needed.

Elderflower Orangina Spritzer

Makes 1 cocktail

3 ounces Orangina*

1½ ounces St-Germain Elderflower liqueur

3 ounces rosé sparkling wine

Ice cubes

Orange and lime slices for garnish

Place Orangina and St-Germain Elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously. Strain into cocktail glass filled with small ice cubes. Top with rosé sparkling wine. Garnish with orange and lime slices.

