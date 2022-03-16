Southern Spoonful: Rainbow Salads

The story below is from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Create spring salads that are “over the rainbow” with bright colors and delectable flavors.

Fresh produce in all of the colors of the rainbow is abundant in the spring. As the sun warms the earth, our gardens come alive with tender asparagus, leafy greens, crunchy radishes and aromatic colorful herbs. As the days get warmer, celebrate this magical season with my recipes for Rainbow Salads. Each of these salads has one or more colors found in the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. And as an added bonus “eating the rainbow” is healthy too!

While preparing salads, place salad plates and salad forks in freezer to chill for service.

Rainbow Melon Salad

The perfect salad for a weekend brunch.

2 servings

¼ honeydew melon

¼ cantaloupe melon

3 oz prosciutto, baked and crumbled

2 tsp fresh lime juice

Freshly ground black pepper

Garnish: fresh sprigs of mint

To bake prosciutto: place prosciutto slices on a rack fitted into a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 – 15 minutes or until the prosciutto is crispy.

Peel melons and remove seeds. Cut the melons into strips with a vegetable peeler. Place melon strips on salad plates. Sprinkle the crumbled proscuitto over the melon strips. Drizzle the melon with lime juice and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. Garnish with fresh sprigs of mint.

Bacon and Blue Spinach Salad

4 servings

For the salad:

5 oz baby spinach

½ cup fresh blueberries

2 oz crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese

8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

¼ cup toasted pecans

Trim stems off spinach leaves. Divide spinach leaves between four salad plates. Top with blueberries, crumbled blue or feta cheese, crumbled bacon and sprinkle with toasted pecans. Serve with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar or blueberry balsamic vinegar

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ cup olive oil

Place blueberries, white balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice and salt and pepper in a blender container. Blend until all ingredients are combined.

With the blender running on low speed, slowly pour in oil in a continuous small stream until completely emulsified and creamy.

Place vinaigrette in a covered container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

If you don’t have time to make a vinaigrette from scratch, Wine Gourmet sells a delightful and delicious Blueberry Vinaigrette Dressing (Medmont Mercantile).

Oliveto Artisan Oils and Vinegars stocks a large variety of balsamic vinegars including blueberry balsamic vinegar.

