Southern Spoonful: Springtime is Brunch Time!

Is there anything better than a delicious brunch with friends and family?

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Everything Bagel Smoked Salmon Spread

Spring is the perfect time for a special brunch. Easter, Mother’s Day, weddings and baby showers are special spring occasions that are celebrated with brunch. Make your celebrations extra fancy with these tasty treats!

Everything Bagel Smoked Salmon Spread

Makes 1 ½ cups

3.75 ounces (1/2 of a 7.5-ounce tub) chive and onion cream cheese spread

4 ounce package smoked salmon

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1½ teaspoons prepared horseradish

½ cup sour cream

3 teaspoons non-pereil capers

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill

¾ tablespoon Stone Spice Company Everything Sprinkle

Fresh dill sprigs for garnish

Route 11 (made in Virginia) potato chips and/or bagel chips for serving

Place chive and onion cream cheese spread in a mixing bowl. Chop smoked salmon into very small pieces. Add smoked salmon pieces to cream cheese and mix to combine. Add lemon juice, horseradish, sour cream, capers, pepper, salt and dill. Mix to combine all ingredients. Place spread into a serving dish (a flat dish is preferred to distribute the Everything Sprinkle seasoning on top of the spread). Sprinkle spread with Everything Sprinkle seasoning evenly over the spread. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs. Cover and chill until service. Serve with potato chips or bagel chips.

Mini Sausage Egg Soufflé Cups

Makes 24

1 pound hot Italian Sausage

Vegetable spray

6 Pillsbury Grands biscuits

6 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 eggs

1 cup grated Velveeta cheese (purchase grated cheese in the refrigerator case at the grocery)

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Junno’s Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Spray a cutting board lightly with vegetable spray. Place biscuits side by side on the cutting board and roll out with a rolling pin to form a 6-inch x 4-inch square. Cut the biscuit dough into 24 circles using a 2 1/8” round cookie cutter.

Lightly spray a 24-mini muffin size muffin tin (or 2 – 12 tin) with vegetable spray. Press a biscuit dough circle into each muffin cup.

Swirl ¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard over bottom of each dough circle using the back of a small spoon.

Brown and crumble Italian sausage. Drain fat off sausage. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add eggs, Velveeta and Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and black pepper to sausage. Stir well to combine all ingredients.

Fill biscuit dough lined muffin cups with sausage mixture. The muffin cups will be very full.

Place muffin tin on a baking sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Remove sausage egg soufflés from muffin tin with a spoon and place on serving dish. Serve while still slightly warm.

Want to learn how to make even more beautiful brunch recipes, including Lemon Lavender Mimosas and a gorgeous Chantilly Cake as pictured on the print pages?

