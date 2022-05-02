Southern Spoonful: Sunny Summertime

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Enjoy these recipes that celebrate the joy of fresh fruits and vegetables!

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Calabacitas translates to “zucchini” in Spanish. This flavorful dish will remind you of summer succotash.

Have you been anxiously awaiting the arrival of fresh summer produce? Dreaming of your first bite of red ripe tomato picked that morning from your garden, bursting with fresh tomato flavor? Strawberries and raspberries that taste like freshly picked sunshine? And the ultimate summer treat, peaches so juicy that when you bite into them the juice runs down your chin.

Wait no more, summer produce has arrived and I am so happy to celebrate with you by sharing some of my favorite summer recipes. One of my best childhood memories was when my Dad churned fresh peach ice cream in our big wooden ice cream churn in the back yard. To celebrate that memory I am sharing a fun “ice cream in a bag” recipe that children will enjoy “shaking up” and my favorite Fresh Peach Pie.

As the summer progresses you will most likely find an abundance of summer squash. What to do with all that squash? Make Spanish Calabacitas. This fun medley of summer squash, corn and chilies will remind you of summer succotash with a spicy twist.

Ranch Tomatoes

8–10 servings

3 fresh summer tomatoes, sliced ¼ inch thick

Kosher salt (I like Peg’s Salt for this recipe – made in Staunton, Virginia)

Freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp ranch dressing

1 Tbsp julienned basil

1 Tbsp finely chopped oregano

1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

2 Tbsp lemon olive oil

Place tomato slices on a large plate. Sprinkle tomato slices with salt and pepper. Spread ranch dressing evenly over tomato slices. Sprinkle tomato slices with basil, oregano and parsley. Drizzle lemon olive oil over tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve very well chilled.

Calabacitas

Calabacitas translates to “zucchini” in Spanish. This flavorful dish will remind you of summer succotash.

4 servings

2 Tbsp butter

¼ cup chopped yellow onion (Vidalia onion, if available)

1 red bell pepper, cored and chopped into small pieces

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ cup canned green chilies or canned Hatch green chilies, drained

1 Tbsp Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 ear corn, cooked

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

2 oz crumbled Queso Fresco

Garnish: fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges

Cut zucchini and yellow squash in half lengthwise, then cut each half into ¼ inch slices. Set aside. Remove kernels from corn and set aside.

Melt butter in large cast iron pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stir and cook until onions are beginning to brown. Add red bell pepper and cook for 3 minutes or until red pepper is beginning to soften.

Add salt, cumin, black pepper, pepper sauce, chilies, zucchini and yellow squash. Stir and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes or until zucchini and yellow squash are cooked. Add corn and stir. Add Mexican cheese blend and stir, continuing to cook over low heat until cheese is melted.

Remove from heat. Sprinkle each serving with Queso Fresco, squeeze a lime wedge over each serving and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce is available at Wine Gourmet or online.

