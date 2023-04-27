Tudor House’s Big Kahuna Makes a Splash

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The mental health-focused nonprofit is celebrating their very first Best of Roanoke win.

× Expand Courtesy of Tudor House Tudor House’s “Big Kahuna," Platinum Winner, Best Local Charity Event

Roanoke’s Tudor House has been an invaluable advocate for mental health since its founding in 2020, and this year, Roanokers voted its annual Big Kahuna fundraiser platinum for “Best Local Charity Event” in our annual Best of Roanoke reader poll.

“We are so honored by this distinction for our nonprofit that is not even three years old yet,” says Executive Director Kathleen Thorell. “The Tudor House staff, board of directors and countless volunteers pour their heart and soul into this fun family event that supports our mission of suicide prevention, education and support. Being recognized for that, and hopefully informing Roanokers of our resources, is the icing on the cake.”

Tudor House was established in honor of Louis Tudor, a loving father, husband and dedicated servant to our community. His mental health started to decline rapidly during the pandemic, and sadly, Tudor ultimately lost his battle with mental illness when he took his own life in 2020.

Courtesy of Kathleen Thorell Kathleen Thorell, Executive Director of Tudor House

As they grappled with their own grief, the family found themselves eager to find a way to help others understand the importance of taking mental health seriously and provide resources to those struggling so they can get the help they so desperately need. And so, Tudor House was born.

Thorell says that one of the things she loves most about Roanoke is the sense of community – something that has allowed Tudor House to expand their services and outreach. In collaboration with the Bradley Free Clinic, the organization has had the opportunity to put together free support groups and, more recently, has started a Teen Ambassador program “to provide invaluable outreach to youth in our community.”

The nonprofit has also gotten creative when it comes to educating the public about the importance of prioritizing mental health. A play about suicide was created in partnership with the Virginia Children’s Theatre, and Tudor House joined forces with Lock and Talk of Virginia to promote gun safety.

But the stigma surrounding mental illness still remains, and the nonprofit continues to work tirelessly to find new ways to reach those in need of help. “Mental health is part of everyone’s overall health spectrum,” explains Thorell. “There is a misrepresentation that sharing mental health concerns is a sign of weakness, when it is actually a sign of great strength and self-awareness.”

One of the ways Tudor House is working to combat these misconceptions is by sharing mental health and suicide prevention resources at events throughout the Roanoke Valley, including at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Roanoke College and at an opening weekend of Dear Evan Hansen at Grandin Theatre, among others.

The Big Kahuna is the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser for both Tudor House and the Louis Tudor Memorial Scholarship. This year’s two-day event at Hunting Hills Country Club will kick off on August 18 with a golf tournament, and the fun continues with a swim meet and pickleball tournament on the 19th. This event is open to everyone in the community, and all are welcome to volunteer, register or just take in all the fun from the sidelines.

“We are still talking about what a great day Big Kahuna was last year, from the festive attire and catchy DJ tunes at the swim meet to the perfect weather and camaraderie at the golf tournament,” says Thorell. “The best part about it is seeing the families attend and knowing that they are supporting mental health as a family.”

Learn more about Tudor House’s Big Kahuna as well as the nonprofit’s mission, resources available to those struggling with mental illness and how you can get involved on their website at tudorhouse.net.

The story above is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!