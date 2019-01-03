Wake Up Winter!

The story below is from our January/February 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

It’s easy to brighten up winter meals with a just a little squeeze of lemon. This sunny citrus fruit gives zest to savory dishes while adding zing to sweet desserts.

× Expand Becky Ellis Meyer Lemon Teacakes

I’ve always been a summer gal. Sippin’ lemonade, churning ice cream, making sun tea, that’s me. So it’s only natural that I get a little blue in the dreary winter months. A simple way to snap me out of my temporary funk is to bake lemon tea cakes. This sweet citrusy tea cake recipe was popular when I was a child and these days I make them with Meyer lemons, which are sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons. The tea cakes are bite size, the perfect taste of tart and sweet, so expect them to disappear quickly!

Meyer Lemon Glazed Teacakes

48 tea cakes | 350˚F | 12-18 minutes

Spray mini muffin tins with vegetable oil spray or line with paper cupcake liners.

Tea Cakes:

1 box yellow cake mix (I like Pillsbury Golden Butter cake mix for this recipe)

1 (3 1/2 ounce) instant lemon pudding mix

4 large eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

Mix together cake mix, pudding mix, eggs and vegetable oil in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer or wooden spoon. Using a teaspoon, fill the muffin cups two-thirds full with batter. The tea cakes will rise during baking, so do not overfill the muffin cups. Bake for 12 – 18 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Remove from oven and cool slightly. Take the tea cakes out of the muffin tin and place on cooling rack.

Meyer Lemon Glaze:

4 cups powdered sugar

1 /3 cup fresh Meyer lemon juice

/3 cup fresh Meyer lemon juice Zest of 1 regular lemon

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons water

Topping (optional):

Yellow sugar crystals

Place the powdered sugar in a bowl. Add lemon juice, lemon zest, vegetable oil and water. Mix with a wire whip until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth.

While the tea cakes are still a little warm, dunk each one into the glaze and then return to cooling rack. After the glaze has set, drizzle a little more of the glaze over the tea cakes. Top the cakes with yellow sugar crystals.

These teacakes are easy to make but if you’d like to make them super easy and maybe even engage your children in the process, you can use a lemon pound cake mix (I like Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Pound Cake Mix) that includes the mix for the glaze.

