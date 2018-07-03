Sweet Summer Treats: Deb's Lemonade

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The dog days of summer are upon us. But fear not! From craft ice cream to frozen lemonade and custard cones to pup cups, Roanoke has lots of tasty options for staying cool.

There are times—not many, granted–when only the most well-worn cliché will do. In the case of Deb’s Frozen Lemonade, the old adage, “when life throws you lemons, make lemonade,” quite literally applies.

When she was only 16 years old, Debra Castelli graduated William Byrd High School and was off to college. This was not a good idea.

“I didn’t even like high school,” Castelli says smiling at the obviousness of it now.

But her father, Rudolpho Castelli—a first-generation American and career postal worker–had pinched and saved so his children could have the college education he never did. Fortunately, Rudy (Castelli’s nickname for her dad) was incredibly wise, and entrepreneurial besides. He took his daughter’s college money and invested it in opening a small Italian ice shop on Walnut Street in Vinton. At the age of 17, Debra Castelli was a business owner.

Though she was named part owner on paper, in reality, Castelli held none of the business-side responsibilities those early years. “People ask me all the time, ‘How’d you do this when you were 17?’ Well, I didn’t,” she says, matter of fact. “It was all my dad’s idea. He set it up and I started working it seven days a week.”

Soon after opening, the Castellis decided to run a truck through the neighborhoods of Vinton, selling their homemade Italian Ice. They bought a 1969 postal truck, cut a hole in one side, outfitted it with a bell and named her Beulah. They’d load Beulah up with frozen lemonade the same time every day and drive her through Vinton’s neighborhoods.

“The little kids were so fun,” smiles Castelli. “They didn’t know whether to run for the truck or for the money. They would just be spinning!”

