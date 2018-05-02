Take a Tour: Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Experiencing the foods of the world can be timely and expensive. Fortunately for Roanokers, there’s Williamson Road.

In Palestine, families gather every holy day, to share a large meal. Each week, family members make decisions about how each person will contribute, and whose turn it is to host. Through food, family members express their love and commitment to one another. It is no wonder then, that Bethlehem Restaurant and Grocery is a place filled—not only with good food—but with a spirit of warmth and fellowship as well.

In 2000, Osama Amli, Ahmed Dar Nasser and Imad Qendah, met while attending Bir Zeit University in Palestine. The three became friends, and though each went his own way after college, they kept in touch through social media. In 2009, Qendah, now living in Roanoke, opened Bethlehem Restaurant and Grocery. After several years operating Bethlehem alone, Qendah was ready for partners. He invited Amli and Dar Nasser to join him. In 2017, Bethlehem became a three-partner business.

The partnership enabled the men to expand Bethlehem’s offerings. Amli says their ability to offer a variety of foods and grocery items is important. “In Roanoke, there are a lot of refugees. When they come to the [Commonwealth Catholic Charities] office, they tell [the refugees] they can get all their needs here. So, we have to get all our stuff for our people–all the Middle Eastern foods.”

