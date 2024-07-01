18 Under 18 Class of 2024

The story below is from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! These incredible kids are making a difference in our region. × Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography In partnership with the Roanoker Magazine, we are thrilled to introduce you to some of the brightest young minds our region has to offer with the inaugural Southwest Virginia 18 Under 18! At Junior Achievement, we envision a world in which young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving futures for themselves and the world around them. By enlisting the help of local businesses and their employees to volunteer as role models, we empower our young people to become the workforce, community leaders, business owners and change agents who will shape the future of our region. We are incredibly proud to showcase these young entrepreneurs and leaders who embody the values of Junior Achievement. They’re not just the future—they’re the present, and they’re showing us all what’s possible when you combine passion, determination and a drive to make a difference. So, let’s celebrate their achievements and cheer them on as they continue to inspire others and shape the future of Southwest Virginia and beyond! —Keri Garnett, President & CEO, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Cole Abbott, 17 Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Christiansburg High School & SWVA Governor’s School Meet Cole Abbott, a young go-getter attending Christiansburg High School. Cole is a member of the CHS band, where he not only leads sections but also serves as a beacon of positivity and encouragement for his peers. He is also part of the Marching Virginians Honors Band and has performed as part of the Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps. Cole takes on a leadership role with the Parent Teacher Student Association, working with administrators, parents and his peers to make positive and lasting changes for the CHS community. As an Eagle Scout, he has dedicated over 85 hours to community service projects benefiting Montgomery County. This past summer, he embarked on an extraordinary service project, spearheading and constructing seven information kiosks across Christiansburg, driven solely by his desire to uplift the community. Additionally, Cole generously volunteers as a referee for local youth soccer games, going as far as to travel to D.C. to ensure games have referees. He is also First Aid/CPR certified, underscoring his commitment to being prepared to assist those in need. Currently interning in the Aerospace/Oceanography Engineering department at Virginia Tech, Cole’s ambition to become an engineer is fueled by his desire to innovate and contribute positively to the world. During his internship, Cole has been testing a new software program and working on finding solutions to gaps in software programs and how they can be improved/fixed. Cole is ready to make a difference wherever he goes and hopes that other kids his age will also take proactive steps towards realizing their goals. Jayla Bowles, 11 Homeschool Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography At just 11 years old, Jayla blends positivity, entrepreneurship and leadership into everything she does. Last summer, Jayla caught the “business bug” and decided to launch a small business crafting jewelry, which she sells at events and craft shows. Her other artistic ventures have also paid off, recently venturing into commissioning her paintings and creating art from recycled materials. Her initiative and creativity have not only fueled her passion but also allowed her to begin saving money for her future. Jayla’s ambition doesn’t end there — she’s also a seasoned pageant prodigy. Holding titles like Miss Roanoke Valley Princess 2023 and Miss Virginia Princess 2023, Jayla shines on stage, embodying grace, confidence and a heart for service. Her involvement in the Miss America pageant system has not only honed her public speaking skills but also instilled in her a sense of responsibility to give back to her community. And if that weren’t impressive enough, Jayla’s talent extends beyond the pageant stage and visual art world. As a member of the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Junior Company, she brings joy and artistry to audiences across the region. From performances in “The Nutcracker” to Festival in the Park, Jayla proves that age is no barrier to pursing your passions, inspiring us all to utilize our artistic abilities to go for our dreams! Tyrique Bowles, 16 Community High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography From diving into his first job as a Page in the Virginia House of Delegates to immersing himself in a summer role at Carilion Clinic, 16-year-old Tyrique is determined to make a difference in the world. A master of skills like time management — juggling 40-hour weeks assisting elected officials as a page to budgeting — he makes sure to save every penny from his paychecks for college. He is focused on creating a successful future. As a Senior Company dancer with the Southwest Virginia Ballet, Tyrique recently graced the stage as The Nutcracker Prince in the region’s largest production of “The Nutracker,” as well as dancing for crowds at Festival in the Park, Local Colors and Symphony Under the Stars. He is also a recipient of the Alison Parker Memorial Scholarship. As one of the few Black male dancers in the region (only 22% of dancers in the United States are male and of those, only 4% are Black!), he’s shattering stereotypes and paving the way for others to follow their passions unapologetically. While working at Carilion, Tyrique discovered a newfound passion for healthcare, alongside his lifelong dream of becoming a professional dancer. Now, he’s daring to dream bigger, envisioning his own physical therapy practice that merges his love for dance with his fascination for healthcare. Tyrique is not just chasing his dreams; he’s carving a path for a more inclusive and diverse future. Irene Combs-Cannaday, 17 Patrick Henry High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Upon meeting Irene Combs-Cannaday, her vibrant energy and welcoming smile light up the room. With a love for the stage and a heart for leading, Irene approaches every opportunity with enthusiasm, showing that embracing change and taking initiative can lead to incredible experiences. Whether she’s dazzling audiences in school musicals or engaging in meaningful conversations with peers and adults, Irene’s forward-thinking attitude shines through.

Irene is deeply involved in her school’s theater program, taking on memorable roles like Frenchie in PH’s production of “Grease” and Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls.” As an officer in the PH Players and Captain of the PH Forensics team, she not only showcases her talent but also nurtures leadership skills among her peers, fostering a sense of unity and excellence. Beyond her artistic endeavors, Irene believes in the power of community service to make a difference. Serving as the Youth Delegate for Roanoke Points of Diversity and volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club, she actively contributes to creating a better world. With her sights set on a future as a social worker, protecting and advocating for children, Irene’s commitment to social justice and service is truly inspiring. She shows us all that with passion and determination, we can make a positive impact in our communities and beyond. Jax Davies, 11 Grandin Court Elementary School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Jax is a visual artist, academic leader and recording artist. His journey in the music industry began at the age of three when he co-founded “The Knuckleheadz,” a dynamic comedy rap duo, alongside his dad. Jax has been writing, recording and performing ever since, with one of his songs even appearing in the number one spot on Weird Al’s radio countdown. You can often find Jax performing at local community events and festivals, hyping up the crowd. Jax also enjoys illustrating comics. In fact, one of his characters, “Warrior Tim,” has become a popular character amongst his friends, and T-shirts featuring his character can be seen on students throughout his school. Together with his brother Knox, they run their own “Super Cool Shirt Shop,” where they carry on the family screen printing business, designing and selling unique T-shirts. With a passion for both business and illustration, Jackson enjoys blending entrepreneurship with his artistic talents to create one-of-a-kind designs. An active member of the Student Council Association (SCA) at Grandin Court Elementary, Jax stands as a quiet leader, promoting teamwork and making positive changes at school. Whether he’s writing for the school newspaper or mentoring peers in groups like “Guys with Ties,” Jackson’s passion and commitment to making his school shine are truly inspiring. And let’s not forget his outstanding academic achievements, earning him a spot on the A Honor Roll year after year. We can’t wait to see what ventures he’ll get into next! Caleb Eng, 17 Faith Christian School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Caleb Eng, a 17-year-old at Faith Christian School, is a shining example of servant leadership. As the founder of The Kid Details, LLC, Caleb has successfully started and operated a car detailing business, showcasing his entrepreneurial drive and business acumen. At school, Caleb’s leadership abilities are evident; from representing his school at prestigious conferences like the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference, to founding the Faith Christian School Debate Club and Chess Club, he demonstrates a proactive approach to fostering leadership among his peers. Eager for knowledge outside the classroom, Caleb has completed an intership with the Foundry, absorbing insights on mentoring and the power of education. He has also attended personal development camps such as Virginia Tech’s Building Leaders for the Advancing Sciences and Technology, honing skills that will serve him well in the future. Caleb’s passion for teaching and his diverse interests, from cryptocurrency to horology, highlight his curiosity and intellect. He recently started an internship at the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney’s office and will be competing at the FBLA Finals in Orlando this Summer. A finalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, he is headed to Northwestern University in Chicago this fall. We are confident that Caleb will represent Southwest Virginia well, poised to make a meaningful impact in both business and education. Nevaeh Huffman, 17 Heritage High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography As Teen President of the Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, 17-year-old Nevaeh has not only demonstrated her commitment to leadership development and cultural education, but also showcased her dedication to civic duty and philanthropy. In addition to her role in Jack and Jill, Nevaeh’s leadership extends to her school’s extracurricular activities, where she excels as both an athlete and a scholar. Winning homecoming court and serving as Competition Cheer Captain highlight her leadership on and off the field, while her two State Championship rings in Track and Field underscore her commitment to excellence. From volunteering in various drives for children and seniors, to leading and moderating debates with political candidates, she’s actively engaged in making a positive impact on society. Her participation in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, multiple choirs and congressional award programs further emphasizes her well-rounded character and dedication to service. Accepted into numerous prestigious universities with plans to major in nursing, she’s poised to make a significant impact in the healthcare field. With her unwavering commitment to community service and leadership, Nevaeh Huffman is truly a remarkable young leader destined to make a difference in the world. Ashton Lafon, 17 Eastern Montgomery High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Ashton is a young entrepreneur and senior at Eastern Montgomery High School. Since its inception in 2022, Ashton’s Custom Creations has flourished, offering a diverse range of custom products, from T-shirts to cell phone cases. With her own logo, business cards and a polished website, Ashton’s professionalism and welcoming demeanor ensure that every customer feels valued from their first interaction. Ashton has carved out a thriving business venture while balancing the demands of school, extracurricular activities and community engagement. Ashton also serves as an EMHS Future Farmers of America officer, motivating her peers and driving the success of her chapter. She serves as drum major for the EMHS band and BETA Club. She also volunteers for the Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Club and participates in a Youth Bowling League. Her dedication to giving back to her community extends to visiting elementary schools during Agricultural Literacy Week, where she inspires younger students through her passion for agriculture. Ashton has been honored as the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year multiple times, and recently received a scholarship through the Lions Club as well as the Academic Achievement Award given by the The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg. Whether in the classroom or out in the community, Ashton leads by example, demonstrating kindness, generosity and maturity beyond her years. She will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall.

Wyatt Martin, 16 Patrick Henry High School Expand Meet Wyatt Martin, a student at Patrick Henry High School, bursting with ambition and a knack for embracing diverse interests. Between starring in his school’s latest musical and running cross country, you can find Wyatt cramming for his AP classes on the weekend. Starring in productions such as “Grease” and “Guys and Dolls,” he credits his school’s theater program for encouraging him to “go out of his comfort zone” to find his voice. While his summers are dedicated to serving as a lifeguard at the Elks Club, he also finds time to volunteer with organizations like Blue Ridge Literacy and the West End Center. He brings a sunny disposition and a can-do attitude to everything he does and is deeply committed to making a positive impact in his community. As he looks ahead, Wyatt’s optimistic spirit propels him toward a bright future. He plans to take advantage of the CCAP Program (a wise financial decision!), and attend Virginia Western Community College before transferring to a four-year university, eventually persuing a career in medicine. His advice to his peers? “Always be striving for something and don’t let a single day be wasted where you don’t have a goal.” Francisco “Frankie” Martinez, 10 Homeschool Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography At just 10 years old, Frankie Martinez is already making waves as a young entrepreneur. What started as a simple 4-H project has blossomed into Frankie’s Spicy Farm, a business dedicated to bringing bold and exciting flavors to households everywhere. Currently offering one of his five unique flavors to the public, Frankie is constantly looking into new flavors to expand his product line. He aims to inspire families to get creative in the kitchen, experimenting with different flavors and spices together. His work has appeared in local media, including two WDBJ7 features on his hot sauce business venture. With big plans for the future, Frankie is determined to co-package all five of his amazing flavors and launch a line of herb blends and spices. Follow along on Frankie’s journey as he navigates the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, sharing his experiences with customers and followers every step of the way. From humble beginnings to a thriving business, Frankie shows us that you can do anything you set your mind to, no matter your age! Hadley Scott, 8 Christian Heritage Academy Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography When she was just five years old, Hadley Scott embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by founding Hadley’s Lemonade Stand. Inspired by her daily walks with her mom during COVID, she asked if she could sell lemonade to help other kids who may not have much. Setting up a quaint stand in her yard, armed with handwritten signs and homemade lemonade, Hadley raised $600 for the HOPE Fund at a local school in her first summer. Hadley’s Lemonade Stand has since become a cherished summer tradition in her neighborhood, a testament to her dedication and generosity. Since she started, she has been able to donate thousands of dollars to various local causes, including school fund drives, the Roanoke NICU and the local warming shelter. With some help from her little brother, Hadley has embraced entrepreneurship and servant leadership, inspiring others to give back to the community. With each batch meticulously made by her own hands, Hadley’s commitment to making a difference one cup of lemonade at a time, is an example of the impact that even the youngest entrepreneurs can have. Looking ahead, Hadley hopes to continue her business, spreading joy and making a difference in the lives of others. Her story is a reminder that with hard work, determination and compassion, anyone can make a positive impact! Isley Shepard, 13 Hidden Valley High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Meet Isley Shepard, a 13-year-old from Hidden Valley High School, who’s all about making a difference. With a big heart and a love for the great outdoors, she’s not your average student. Isley has a fire in her belly when it comes to supporting her fellow athletes and helping others overcome barriers. She recently donated savings toward her own school and track club to cover sign-up and related costs to peers in need. She is also deeply involved with The Wild Way, a nonprofit that gets girls out into nature to build confidence and resilience. Isley serves as the student body President, a Student Advisory Council representative and is a member of Beta Club, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Through her platform as Student Body President, she’s been able to create a sense of community and amplify student voices. Through her initiatives, she’s increased social programs, provided valuable feedback to teaching staff and fostered a platform for student expression. And let’s not forget her passion for sports, where she shines bright as a member of the Virginia Raptors Track Club. She’s been accepted to the Governors STEM Academy at Burton Center for the Arts and Technology, where she plans to leverage her skills in design and media to mobilize students for causes, initiate social movements and continue building connections within her class. Isley’s leadership journey exemplifies her commitment to making a meaningful impact on her school community and beyond. Clementine Shreve-Allder, 16 Patrick Henry High School Expand Marissa Yi, Bella Muse Photography Meet Clementine, a bundle of creativity and ambition, attending Patrick Henry High School. Her entrepreneurial journey began with a spark of inspiration at the Blue Ridge Indie Market, where she saw an opportunity to showcase her artistic talent. With determination and a creative vision, Clementine started “My Darling Clementine,” officially launching her career as an artist. Now, she dazzles visitors with her acrylic and watercolor paintings, digital prints and other unique creations with her own booth at the Blue Ridge Indie Market, along with sharing her art online. But Clementine’s leadership doesn’t stop there. As a member of the Patrick Henry High School JV Winter Guard, she leads by example, demonstrating initiative and dedication to her passions. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Clementine is deeply involved in her community, engaging with fellow artists and community members alike to share her vision.