40 Under 40: Beth Simms

Courtesy of Beth Simms Beth Simms

Beth Simms, 33 / Cultural and Economic Development Director, Town of Rocky Mount

A Henry, Virginia native, Beth Simms earned her degree in History from Ferrum College in 2009. She volunteered at the Harvester Performance Center before assuming her current position, impressing local business owners with her enthusiasm and ability to make things happen in her community. Simms was instrumental in creating a $5,000 grant from the Reset Rocky Mount Small Business Grant Town’s allocation of the CARES Act; grants went towards marketing, rent, utilities, employee training, or inventory for local businesses. From constant visits to check in and support businesses and sharing social media images at the farmers market to creating a Sidewalk Sell Day, Simms is heralded by the community for her ability to focus on both the big and small picture at the same time. “I’m a native of Franklin County with a diverse background, and I look at all the angles,” Simms says. “My passion ensures that I won’t give up on projects and that I get them done right. I have an obsession with figuring out new ways to make things better and I hope that it has kindled an enthusiasm for our town!”

Member of Ferrum College's Alumni Board of Directors

2017 alumni of the E.A. Morris Fellowship for Emerging Leaders program

From the Nominations: “Beth Simms was appointed to her position with the Town just before COVID-19 hit earlier this year … I have been so impressed with her ability to pivot and make things happen that are supporting the business owners in Rocky Mount. … Her enthusiasm for creating a pleasurable atmosphere for the guests and therefore building up the Harvester was outstanding. Simms truly is a breath of fresh air to the Town of Rocky Mount. Her youth and enthusiasm is exactly what was needed. … Simms has taken over the job of continuing the important momentum in Rocky Mount at a very complicated time. She has taken on that responsibility with an eye towards transparency and ethics while supporting the core businesses that make Rocky Mount great. … Due to the nature of her job description, every decision is based in what would be best for the people of her town. Yet she also is reaching out with the realization that her town doesn't exist in a vacuum and that local decisions exist in a microcosm of other communities. Simms is tirelessly fighting for the people of her community and has gotten up to speed on the political detail of how to do that more quickly than most. She also seems to have a sense of urgency to get it right which is refreshing.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Simms: “Its proximity to Rocky Mount, the hottest small town in Virginia’s Blue Ridge region. We have it all – independent restaurants, a vibrant farmers’ market, outdoor adventure, live music, a walkable Downtown and more.”