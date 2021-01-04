40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2021

When we asked readers to nominate the next wave of Roanoke's leaders, we received a slew of impressive submissions in a variety of categories. Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the community and other factors; choosing only 40 was an incredibly difficult decision for our editorial team!

Meet our Class of 2021 in our latest issue, and learn more about them in our online portion below.

Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Keep up the great work! Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2021!

The Class of 2021 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Brandon Alterio, 33 / Police Officer, Vinton Police Department

Margaret Ashburn, 31 / Assistant News Director, WSLS10

Maureen Best, 39 / Executive Director, Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP)

Jessica Bohn Bishop, 33 / Entrepreneur, KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn

Matthew Brown, 29 / Customer Solutions Expert, Shelterluv

Lesley Butterfield-Harrop, 38 / Community Nurse & Care Coordinator, Magellan Health

Johnny Camacho, 31 / Comedian / Assistant Manager, Deschutes Tasting Room

Xavier Duckett, 29 / CEO/Mentor, The Humble Hustle Company

Steven Elovich, 36 / Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Salem Red Sox

Brandon Evans, 36 / Executive Director of Healthcare Services, Friendship Retirement Community

Sarah Gayle Early, 36 / Safety and Occupational Health Manager, BAE Systems - Radford Army Ammunition Plant

Alicha Grubb, 29 / Commercial Litigation Attorney, Gentry Locke Attorneys

Kate Hailey, 34 / Teacher, Green Valley Elementary School (Roanoke County Schools)

Eboni Harrington, 29 / Math Teacher, Lucy Addison Middle School (Roanoke City Public Schools)

Brent Hershey, 38 / State Farm Agent/Rocket Mortgage Professional, Brent Hershey Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

John Hull, 38 / Director of Market Intelligence, Roanoke Regional Partnership

David Jones, 37 / Owner/Orthodontist, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

Tara Marciniak, 36 / VP for Institutional Advancement, Center in the Square

Katie Martin, 38 / NICU Registered Nurse, Carilion Clinic

Brittny McGraw, 39 / News Anchor, WSLS10

Candace Monaghan, 38 / Designer/Owner, Candace Monaghan Fine Art & Design

Amanda Nastiuk, 33 / Executive Director, West End Center for Youth

Jaclyn Nunziato, MS, MD, 38 / Assistant Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology Carilion Clinic Virginia Tech School of Medicine / Executive Director and Founder of Huddle Up Moms

Tim Pohlad-Thomas, 36 / Outreach and Communications Specialist, RIDE Solutions

Christina Rouse, 38 / Children's Advocacy Center Director/Lead Forensic Interviewer, Children's Trust

Chloe Shelton, 21 / Filmmaker, Chloe Shelton Films

Michael Shelton, 36 / Owner/Financial Planner, 360 Financial Solutions

Beth Simms, 33 / Cultural and Economic Development Director, Town of Rocky Mount

Nathaniel Sloan, 32 / Owner/Executive Chef, bloom | restaurant & wine-bar

Devon Rood Slovensky, 35 / Owner/Attorney, Slovensky Law PLLC

Leah Stiegler, 30 / Attorney, Woods Rogers PLC

Matthew Thomas, 34 / Vice President, Business Risk and Control Officer, Wells Fargo

Spencer Thomason, 32 / Lead Producer for Project Southwest, Blue Ridge PBS

Brooke Tolley, 33 / General Director, Opera Roanoke

Thania Torres, 31 / Volunteer Coordinator, Casa Latina

Zach Toth, 36 / Owner, Benny’s Pizza, Golden Cactus Brewing

Chris Vail, 29 / Real Estate Appraiser, Vail Appraisal, LLC

Thomas Vinopal, 21 / Client Coordinator, Joe Kraft Team / Lichtenstein Rowan, Realtors

Michelle Williams, 26 / Digital Marketing Specialist, R&K Solutions, Inc.

Fredy Wright, 36 / Digital Director, Wheeler Digital