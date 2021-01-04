40 Under 40: Kate Hailey

Courtesy of Kate Hailey Kate Hailey

Kate Hailey, 34 / Teacher, Green Valley Elementary School (Roanoke County Schools)

Kate Hailey is a Henrico County native, earning her Bachelors in Communication Studies from Christopher Newport University before moving to the Roanoke area in 2008. Hailey overcame postpartum depression after having twins and is an advocate for young mothers seeking help. She worked as a Special Education Aide at Highland Park Elementary while earning her Masters in Teaching program at Hollins University. In the classroom, she plans special days for her students such as “Glow Day” and Multiplication Madness, as well as a virtual “field trip” to WSLS10 studio. She also served as coach for Girls on the Run and collaborated with a team to collect over 500 pairs of socks for “Socktober” to benefit Ram House. Hailey joined the Junior League of Roanoke Valley in 2014, serving in various leadership roles, and currently serves as President. “Whether it’s as a staff member at school … or helping to raise money to give back to the community with the JLRV, I’ve worked hard to focus my efforts to make a sizable impact within my classroom and the Roanoke community,” Hailey says. “I want those who have worked with me to know that I connected with them and cared about their well-being in order to leave our community just a little bit better - whether that’s in the classroom or in the nonprofit world.”

Earned Bachelors in Communication Studies, Christopher Newport University

Earned Masters in Teaching, Hollins University

Currently serves as President-Elect in the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

JRLV roles include:

Executive Executive Vice President, 2019-2020

Executive Vice President-Elect, 2018-2019

Membership Vice President, 2017-2018

Awarded JLRV Management Team Member of the Year in 2018

Organized fun days for her students to facilitate learning such as “Glow Day” and Multiplication Madness for her grade level

Raised money through Donors Choose to attend Ron Clark Academy for Professional Development

From the Nomination: “Kate Hailey is a dedicated volunteer in our community and is very deserving to be among this year’s 40 Under 40. Hailey is not only a dedicated teacher; she also overcame postpartum depression after having twins. She took some time off to become a stay at home mom of three children (a toddler and newborn twins) but kept taking classes while home for three years. She dove into volunteer work with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) to gain more professional experience while staying home. Hailey is an advocate for young mothers to reach out to counselors, doctors, friends and family to get help, knowing that if mom is not taken care of, no one is. Overcoming obstacles is nothing new for Kate. … She is thoughtful, passionate and willing to take on extra duties to make sure the people around her succeed, while giving back to the Roanoke Valley. … Hailey has served in [JLRV] leadership for several years, and her passion is evident in the number of women she can recruit for League projects and training opportunities...”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hailey: “What I immediately noticed upon moving to Roanoke is how incredibly friendly and helpful this community is. It still astounds me how everyone knows everyone, and people are so quick to offer help and support to those in our community. Roanoke is just big enough for a bigger city feel, while still small enough to feel like I can actually help move our community forward. One cornerstone of my involvement in the classroom and with the Junior League has been to bring people together. While working in my classroom, I strive to make it feel like a family – where we work together to all achieve the best we can – overcoming obstacles like the current pandemic, but also celebrating successes like becoming stronger readers. In the JLRV, I’ve worked to help foster a strong sense of community amongst our members so we can be a strong force together to improve the Roanoke Valley through volunteering and raising money to give back to local organizations working to help fellow Roanokers. I truly cannot imagine a better place to live and work.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Hailey: “My passion for our community shines the most when I’m working with others, giving my time and myself wholeheartedly to the mission of the group. Whether it’s as a staff member at school, doing something like learning PBIS training to help our students or helping to raise money to give back to the community with the JLRV, I’ve worked hard to focus my efforts to make a sizable impact within my classroom and the Roanoke community. I want those who have worked with me to know that I connected with them and cared about their well-being in order to leave our community just a little bit better - whether that’s in the classroom or in the nonprofit world.”