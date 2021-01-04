40 Under 40: Brittny McGraw

Courtesy of Brittny McGraw Brittny McGraw

Brittny McGraw, 39 / News Anchor, WSLS10

Brittny McGraw knew she wanted to be a journalist since the third grade – she is now an award-winning journalist and WSLS10 evening news anchor. “I have a passion for making sure people are informed about the world around them, and that’s even more critical in an age when inaccurate or misleading information can run rampant,” McGraw says. “It’s important that people have fair and accurate information so they can make the best decisions for themselves, their family and their community.” The Charlotte native and University of Chapel Hill graduate moved to Roanoke in 2017, becoming an integral part of the station’s newscast awards, most recently for an Emmy nomination on her story on integrating Floyd. She is an active member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, as well as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. An avid health enthusiast, she’s also known to lead her coworkers in station workouts! She is the station’s lead for their Habitat for Humanity Home for Good project and formed a Polar Plunge team to help raise money for Special Olympics Southwest Virginia, where the organization named her one of the top fundraisers.

Graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Earned an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy; had work honored by the Ohio Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists

WSLS10 anchor Monday - Friday for 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts

Recently nominated for an Emmy award

Lead on WSLS 10's Habitat for Humanity Home for Good Project

Formed a station Polar Plunge team to help raise money for Special Olympics Southwest Virginia

An active member of Junior League Roanoke Valley

An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Former mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters

From the Nomination: “Brittny McGraw is … a dedicated journalist, spending hours working to report the news that matters to the community. When she is not on-air, McGraw is either volunteering her time with various organizations or working out. ... When you meet McGraw for the first or 100th time, she always greets you with a smile. She brightens up any room that she walks into and is someone you can count on to put a smile on your face too … McGraw is not your stereotypical television anchor. While she is serious about what she does, McGraw also knows how to have fun. She is a teacher to younger journalists, offering advice to help their careers grow. Even the most seasoned journalists look to McGraw’s for input and critiques. McGraw is someone who never says no to a good opportunity. She's the first person to raise her hand and volunteer for something that will better the community. McGraw is someone you can count on consistently to go above and beyond her job description. There's not a day that goes by where McGraw isn't cracking jokes, making a new friend or using her incredible personality to brighten someone's day.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

McGraw: “I love that Roanoke is such a welcoming city with so many ways to get involved and plant roots in the community. I moved to the Star City in 2017 and it’s been a joy to build meaningful connections here, whether it be at church or at the gym or through community service.”