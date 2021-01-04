40 Under 40: Matthew Thomas

Courtesy of Matthew Thomas Matthew Thomas

Matthew Thomas, 34 / Vice President, Business Risk and Control Officer, Wells Fargo

Matthew Thomas was selected as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year by the United Way of the Roanoke Valley, and serves on their Emerging Leaders United Steering Committee. As the past President and board member of the Wells Fargo Roanoke Valley Volunteer chapter, he organizes volunteers throughout Wells Fargo for many activities, such as the Heart Association and First Fridays. He is involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and serves on the executive leadership team for the Roanoke Valley Heart Walk. He and his husband also own Wine Gourmet in Roanoke County, and recently became foster parents. “My passion is my community,” Thomas says. “I’m fortunate to be part of a corporation that provides ample time to connect to my community and give back by volunteering, giving my time, expertise and financial help to different charitable organizations. … through our small business, we are able to support many community events and organizations.”

Awarded the 2020 Distinguished Service Award, Volunteer of the Year by the United Way of the Roanoke Valley

Involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation

Co-owner of Wine Gourmet in Roanoke County

Involved with the Junior League for sponsorship of the annual Stocked Market

Certified Risk and Compliance Management Professional (CRCMP) with the International Association of Risk and Compliance Professionals (IARCP)

Serves on United Way Roanoke Valley’s Emerging Leaders United Steering Committee

Serves on the Executive Leadership Team for the Roanoke Valley Heart Walk

Past President and Board Member of the Wells Fargo Roanoke Valley Volunteer Chapter

Past Board Member of the Square Society

Past member of the United Way’s Community Investment Panel

From the Nomination: “Matthew Thomas organizes volunteers throughout Wells Fargo for many activities, from walks for the Heart Association, to volunteers for First Fridays. He and his husband, Brian Powell, are involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They co-own Wine Gourmet … He also is involved with the Junior League for sponsorship of the annual Stocked Market. … Pragmatism, forward-thinking, tireless volunteer efforts.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Thomas: “I love the livability and quality of life. Our region is filled with a variety of businesses, breweries, festivals and dining options. Roanoke is big enough for the big town amenities, yet small enough for that small town life.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Thomas: “My passion is my community. I’m fortunate to be part of a corporation that provides ample time away to connect to my community and give back by volunteering, giving my time, expertise and financial help to different charitable organizations. Also, through our small business, we are able to support many community events and organizations in the Roanoke Valley. Most recently, my husband and I became foster parents through the Roanoke County Department of Social Services, advocating for children and families in the Roanoke Valley.”