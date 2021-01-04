40 Under 40: Eboni Harrington

Courtesy of Eboni Harrington Eboni Harrington

Eboni Harrington, 29 / Math Teacher, Lucy Addison Middle School (Roanoke City Public Schools)

You might recognize Eboni Harrington from her “Work and Progress” video that she recorded for her students during the COVID-19 virtual learning experience, which garnered over 100,000 views and national attention. She is the lead teacher for her grade level at LAMS, cheer coach, an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, a math tutor with Taylor Tutoring Company and owner of So Math About it, a tutoring company for grades three through eight. Harrington was a 2020 Impactors of Excellent Recipient and was instrumental in the “End Racism Now” mural that highlighted Campbell Avenue, which developed into The Urban Arts Project. She is an activist for education and at-risk youth and a board member of The Humble Hustle Company. “My passion is to uplift and inspire black youth,” she says. “Our community will one day be run by our youth. My ability to instill values and be an example of a moral character and leader will help to shape their minds and instill values that’ll push for a better tomorrow.”

Earned B.S. in Applied Mathematics, Norfolk State University, 2015

Instrumental in the “End Racism Now” mural that highlighted Campbell Avenue, which has developed into The Urban Arts Project

Recorded a song and video entitled "Work and Progress" for her students during the COVID-19 virtual learning experience, which has received national media attention and well over 100,000 views as of 9/10/20

2020 Impactors of Excellence Recipient

An activist for education and at risk youth

A board member of The Humble Hustle Company

Cheer coach

An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Beta Chi Omega Chapter, Roanoke, VA

Lead teacher for her grade level at Lucy Addison

Successfully ran a girl’s empowerment group, Aspire to Inspi(HER), for 2 consecutive years at LAMS

Owner of So Math About it, a math tutoring company for grades 3-8

Math Tutor with Taylor Tutoring Company

From the Nominations: “Ms. Harrington is an activist for education and at risk youth. She works tirelessly to ensure academic progress and substantial growth in their mental health by meeting her students where they’re at. …Harrington initiated the idea behind the “End Racism Now” mural that highlights Campbell Avenue. She along with a few friends embark on a journey to give not only the city, but the state, its first mural of its kind. This project turned into an organization that is now known as The Urban Arts Project. The Urban Arts Project seeks to provide art that sends a message and highlights African American culture throughout our community and more. Harrington is unique. She is a go-getter. She does this work for the benefit of others and not self. I admire he willingness to do whatever it takes for our youth and her activism that shines in both our community and our schools. … She has become a favorite of the students and the parents, and works hard to build close relationships with each child.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Harrington: “Roanoke is my home. It is the heart of my being and growth as an individual. I have had the pleasure of furthering my talent and skill sets in many areas but something always draws me back home. I love Roanoke because it is full of support and opportunities. They say Virginia is for lovers and I believe the love starts right here in Roanoke, VA.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Harrington: “Teaching gives me purpose and allows me to fill my passion. My passion is to uplift and inspire black youth. Our community will one day be run by our youth. My ability to instill values and be an example of a moral character and leader will help to shape their minds and instill values that’ll push for a better tomorrow.”