40 Under 40: Brent Hershey

Courtesy of Brent Hershey Brent Hershey

Brent Hershey, 38 / State Farm Agent/Rocket Mortgage Professional, Brent Hershey Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Brent Hershey is one of the Top 100 New Agents within State Farm, and is currently a leading agent nationally for mortgages with Rocket Professional, as well as a Top Rocket Professional Mortgage Loan Originator. He is also a board member for (Youth of Virginia Speak Out). Involved with the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce, Hershey is a founding member of Botetourt Rotary, as well as a mentor and speaker with The Gauntlet. Hershey provided weekly lunches to Botetourt essential workers during Phase 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a Deacon and church board member and participates as a connect group leader and men’s Bible study at Fincastle Baptist Church. “I have always had a passion for people,” he says. “Being in the business I am in has allowed me to use my business for the greater good of our community. We are constantly looking for ways to support our community in unique ways and love the smiles it brings around us.”

From the Nomination: “Brent Hershey is … motivated and caring about his family, business, and community. Will be in the thick of things with you until you come out the other side. He does this time and time again with personal and professional relationships. Leading example of fatherhood and family in his faith and love, teaching/educating, leading and always open to continue learning and growing professionally and spiritually. Working with Hershey never seems like a job, it is like family, and to maintain that type of relationship as your book of business grows is admirable and deserves to be commended.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hershey: “Roanoke is an amazing place to call home. From outdoor adventures to community events, my wife and I are blessed to raise our family right here.”

How does your passion impact our community?

