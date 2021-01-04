40 Under 40: Katie Martin

Courtesy of Katie Martin Katie Martin

Katie Martin, 38 / NICU Registered Nurse, Carilion Clinic

Katie Martin earned two Bachelor’s degrees (Biology, James Madison University and Nursing, The College of Health Sciences), and has been an RN and Clinical Team Leader at Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since 2012. She mentors and trains new nurses while providing positive impacts for her tiny patients and their families, and has worked night shift throughout her entire nursing career! In her limited free time, Martin volunteers at The Ronald McDonald Room at Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital, supporting her patients’ families as their loved ones receive NICU care, the closest unit of its kind for many living in rural SWVA and West Virginia. Martin is also an environmental champion, passionate about the proper and responsible handling of waste materials. She serves as the NICU unit’s representative to the hospital administration’s “Green Team” and encourages others to sign up for the city’s recycling program. “I love encouraging others to recycle and helping them to make easy changes in their lives as a simple way to beautify our environment and improve the future of our community,” she says.

From the Nomination: “Katie Martin … is deeply passionate about her patients and their families and make a difference in their lives on a daily basis. Martin has risen from an entry level RN fresh out of The College of Health sciences to a highly respected and dedicated Clinical Team Leader within her unit. … In addition to mentoring and training new nurses, she is able to be in a supervisory position while continuing to have a significant positive impact at the bedside of her precious tiny patients and a ray of hope and sunlight for their families. Martin has been recognized within her unit numerous times for her individual acts of heroism, kindness and compassion. She is a highly proficient and skilled nurse that does not waiver or hesitate to take on tough situations. … Ask anyone that knows Martin about how she feels about recycling and they'll tell you that she is hands down one of the most, if not the most, passionate people they know when it comes to the proper and responsible handling of waste materials. … Martin’s husband is Jason Martin, owner of Martin's Downtown and Sidecar. Martin loves to hike and bike the areas trails, supporting the local live music scene and traveling (pre-covid). The couple … enjoy[s] spending time with their many friends, family and two very loved dogs, Tiger Lily and Pippi.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Martin: “I cannot get enough of the natural beauty of Roanoke. I consider myself lucky on a daily basis to live somewhere that is so gorgeous. Aside from its physical beauty, by far, my favorite thing about Roanoke is the sense of community that I feel. Roanoke is big enough to be a small city with lots to do but still small enough to really make you feel like you belong and can make an impact locally. I find it exciting that there are so many amazing small businesses and locally-owned restaurants to support.”

How does my passion impact the community?

Martin: “I am fortunate to have a career in which I am able to have a direct positive influence on so many local families. I really feel like I am able to make a difference by providing care for hospitalized babies while being able to offer support to parents, both in the NICU and through the Ronald McDonald House. I also have a great passion for recycling and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. I love encouraging others to recycle and helping them to make easy changes in their lives as a simple way to beautify our environment and improve the future of our community.”