40 Under 40: Amanda Nastiuk

Courtesy of Amanda Nastiuk Amanda Nastiuk

Amanda Nastiuk, 33 / Executive Director, West End Center for Youth

Amanda Nastiuk graduated from Roanoke College in 2011 with a Sociology degree, beginning her career as a Case Manager. She worked with adults facing mental health disorders, development disabilities or substance use disorders, building strong relationships with community partners, social workers and physicians. Nastiuk joined the West End Center for Youth staff in March 2018, seeking fundraising opportunities and overhauling the Tuition Credit Program, which increased WEC revenue and fostered engagements with parents. Assuming the new role as executive director only two years later, she equips children with developmental assets needed to become responsible adults. She commits completely, enrolling her three sons in the program as well. “My passion impacts the community in a way that can be best described as ‘people first,’” Nastiuk says. “Whether it’s helping staff explore and grow in what they do, or providing students with the opportunities to believe in themselves and connect with their own greater vision for success, my passion helps motivate and develop collaborative, big picture thinking that uplifts the community.”

Earned a B.A. in Sociology from Roanoke College, 2011

Joined the staff at West End Center for Youth in March, 2018, as Development Associate and Middle School Group Leader; promoted to executive director in May 2020

Overhauled the West End Center’s Tuition Credit Program

Coached her 10-year-old son's winning football team

From the Nomination: “… Amanda Nastiuk joined the staff at West End Center for Youth in March, 2018, as Development Associate and Middle School Group Leader. Four months later, she took on the responsibilities of Development and Office Manager. In May/June of this year, following the retirement of West End Center's long-time executive director, Nastiuk assumed that weighty role. … When Nastiuk assumed the position of West End Center's Executive Director in mid-May of this year, undertaking that role was a virtual baptism by fire. A wholly unfamiliar debacle, COVID-19, had begun to dominate every aspect of life and created unique and massive obstacles for families and educators. Flexibility, creativity and determination were essential to continued success as WEC ended the school year and sought to embark on its all-day summer program for students with minimal disruption. Nastiuk brought her philosophy of weighing risks versus benefits to bear. Her choices were ultimately successful, as WEC moved forward with the summer agenda. Understanding that the Center provides so much more than a mere safe haven for children, she forged ahead with the objective of protecting their families and helping young students to adapt to the huge new undertaking of virtual learning. In cutting to the chase, Nastiuk believes in transparency and a collaborative work environment. She communicates with her fellow employees to understand what works within the curriculum and what doesn't. Ultimately, she is driven first and foremost by WEC's worthy mission in the community. … We at West End Center are lucky to have her!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Nastiuk: “What I love about Roanoke, apart from the stunning beauty of the mountainous landscape, is that [it] manages to maintain small-town charm while continually moving forward.”