40 Under 40: Candace Monaghan

Candace Monaghan, 38 / Designer/Owner, Candace Monaghan Fine Art & Design

Candace Monaghan earned her Associates Degree in Communication Design from Virginia Western Community College, and has owned her own design business for the last 13 years. Also known in Botetourt for her Paint Nights and Children’s Art Camp, she has painted 17 of the well-known Hokie birds throughout the New River Valley, and was a Small Business of the Year nominee in 2019. Most notably, she created the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival on her family’s farm in 2016, which has since grown to over 20,000 visitors from over 22 states in two weekends in 2020. It has become the largest artisan and sunflower festival on the East Coast, and includes handmade crafters and food vendors, as well as 21 acres of black oil sunflowers with hayrides, photos, farm animals and kids’ activities. “I love bringing people together and making them smile!” Monaghan says. “By opening up our farm in September and having thousands out to see the sunflowers, I am able to do just that. It is a welcomed breath of fresh air for people of all ages.”

Earned an Associates Degree in Communication Design from Virginia Western Community College

Sunflower float Christmas parade design, 3rd place, 2019

Small Business of the Year nominee 2019

Buchanan Elementary School volunteer and room mom, 2012-2019

NWTF member 2014-2018, treasurer for 1 year; Addy Grace Playground Foundation Committee member

Botetourt County Farm Bureau Womens member 10 years; Co-President 1 year; President 2 years; Historian 2 years

DTI (Daleville Town Institute) board member, 3 years

Standing Room Only volunteer, 2018-present

Limestone Park Ministries board member, 2018-2019

PTA Reflections School chair, 2017-2019

4H camp adult volunteer, Art teacher, 2016-present

FFA/4H student career day volunteer, 2015-present

Botetourt County Fair volunteer

Art teacher at (TOW) Together, 2018-present

From the Nomination: “She keeps payroll and completes bookkeeping for her family owned farm in Buchanan. … She creates and designs printed materials such as logos, stationary packages, magazines, brochures, etc. … In 2015 her Dad decided he wanted to grow some sunflowers on the family farm and she brought a vision to life in 2016 when the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival was born … She finds beauty and art in everything and she shares her love with others. She educates and shares her artwork with others and is very involved in the community. As you venture around Botetourt County you never know where you will find her work.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Monaghan: “Having lived in the area all my life, I can appreciate all that Roanoke has to offer. There are so many unique arts and cultural experiences with the art museum, farmers market, and all of the many diverse food options available downtown on the market. With Roanoke’s location, we have everything a large city can offer and are close enough to the country to escape and relax on the James River, enjoy hunting, fishing and hiking.”

How does your passion impact our community?

