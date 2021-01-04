40 Under 40: David Jones

Courtesy of David Jones David Jones

David Jones, 37 / Owner/Orthodontist, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

Passionate about orthodontics from a young age, Dr. David Jones learned the profession from his father. Raised in Martinsville, Jones earned his Master of Science in Dentistry from the VCU Department of Orthodontics, moving to Roanoke to buy and rebrand his own practice and expand to three locations. Jones currently serves as President of the Roanoke Valley Dental Society, treasurer of the Virginia Association of Orthodontists and is a delegate for the Virginia Dental Association. In his spare time, he is the Vice President for the Komen Virginia Blue Ridge board, a clinical volunteer at the Mission of Mercy projects around the state and volunteers at the Bradley Free Clinic once a month. “I have found how rewarding it is to give back and witness the positive and profound impact we can make in our community here in Roanoke,” he says. “As much as I love my profession, I also love the ability to support my patients in their activities and all of the wonderful local nonprofit organizations in the Valley.”

Graduated from the University of Virginia, 2005

Graduated top of his class as a member of OKU National Dental Honor Society from VCU School of Dentistry, 2010

Served for four years as the Student coordinator for the Virginia Dental Missions of Mercy projects

Earned Master of Science in Dentistry, along with Certificate in Orthodontics, from MCV - VCU Department of Orthodontics, 2012

Currently President of the Roanoke Valley Dental Society

Treasurer of the Virginia Association of Orthodontists

Board member of the Virginia Association of Orthodontists Foundation

Delegate for the Virginia Dental Association

Volunteers at the Bradley Free Clinic once/month

Clinical volunteer at the Mission of Mercy projects around the state

An active board member of Komen Virginia Blue Ridge; currently the Vice President of the board

Roanoker Best of Platinum Orthodontist, 2020, 2019; Silver, 2018

Roanoker Magazine Top Doc, 2019

Volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

Fundraising efforts for community organizations including Roanoke Valley Gives, Roanoke Children’s Theater, CHIP, United Way, Angels of Assisi, West End Center for Youth, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Smiles Forever Animal Rescue

From the Nomination: “Dr. David Jones chose to move to Roanoke and buy the Orthodontic practice of Dr. Mac McCorkle in 2014. He loves the friendliness of the town, the greenways, the hiking in beautiful mountains and the up-and-coming feeling in the area. He and his wife, Justine, immediately embraced Roanoke and even made it their slogan, ‘EmBrace Roanoke!’ … Jones and Justine quickly and fully engaged in Roanoke life. They truly believe in giving back to their community and have done so very generously and enthusiastically. … Jones has always been a helper and giver, not a taker. When he commits to a project, he dependably sees it through to completion. He has very real compassion for people and a desire to help where he can. Jones has high energy and wants to be productive everyday. His positivity makes him a joy to be around. He and his family love Roanoke and are committed to contributing to the betterment of the area and its people.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Jones: “We chose to move to Roanoke in 2014 because we loved the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the welcoming vibe we felt from the Roanoke community. Since moving here, that welcoming feeling has come true and we have established so many lifelong friendships. Our family is truly happy here and proud to call Roanoke our home!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Jones: “I have been passionate about the orthodontic profession from a very young age since my dad is also an orthodontist. I witnessed how much he enjoyed not only his profession but also how it allowed him to intricately connect and interact with his community from a social and philanthropic perspective. After becoming an orthodontist myself and owning my own practice, I have also found how rewarding it is to give back and witness the positive and profound impact we can make in our community here in Roanoke. As much as I love my profession, I also love the ability to support my patients in their activities and all of the wonderful local non-profit organizations in the Valley. As our office continues to grow, so will our dedication to our community that supports us!”