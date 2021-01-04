40 Under 40: Margaret Ashburn

Courtesy of Margaret Ashburn Margaret Ashburn

Margaret Ashburn, 31 / Assistant News Director, WSLS10

A Magna Cum Laude graduate with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia, Margaret Ashburn’s leadership has resulted in numerous awards for WSLS10, including a 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Newscast. She serves on the Junior League of Roanoke Valley board as secretary and organized the first Carilion Toy Drive, while also volunteering as the Ronald McDonald House Committee co-chair. She began virtual training in May 2020 with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia to serve as a wish granter and participates each year in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge by jumping in the New River in early February dressed as a penguin! She is also a high school Sunday school teacher for Second Presbyterian Church. “Having the opportunity to give back to the community that gave me so much growing up is the greatest honor,” Ashburn says. “It's what pushes me to continue to want to be involved and do something for others, no matter how big or small the impact is. … My drive comes from holding this city so deeply in my heart.”

Graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia

Awarded the ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award for 2020 by Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Under Margaret's leadership, WSLS10 awards include:

2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Newscast (WSLS 10 News at Five)

2020 Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast: WSLS 10 News at Five

Best Hard News Coverage

Best Multimedia: WSLS.com

2019 Virginias AP Broadcasters Award for Best Team Coverage

Began virtual training in May 2020 with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia to serve as a wish granter

Currently serves on the JLRV Board as Secretary; organized the first ever Junior League of Roanoke Valley - Carilion Toy Drive; Ronald McDonald House Committee co-chair

From the Nominations: “Born and raised in South Roanoke, Margaret Kreger Ashburn was eager to return home in March 2019. After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia, Ashburn made career stops at WDWR-TV in Augusta, GA, at WGHP-TV in High Point, NC, and at WAGA-TV in Atlanta, GA. She moved back to Roanoke after accepting the role of Assistant News Director at WSLS 10. … Ashburn works tirelessly to ensure the local news reported by WSLS 10 is professional, accurate, locally relevant, and responsible. In our divided and politically charged world, where even local news is often mistrusted, she manages the newsroom at WSLS 10 with strict adherence to journalism's canon of ethics. Ashburn dedicates much of her time outside of work to volunteering and she constantly seeks ways to give back to her community. She has been an active member and a leader in Junior League for many years. … For our local chapter, Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Ashburn currently serves as Secretary. She frequently volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia, helps her colleagues at WSLS build homes with Habitat for Humanity, and raises money for and participates each year (by jumping in the New River in early February dressed as a penguin) in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Additionally, Ashburn began virtual training in May 2020 with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia to serve as a wish granter. Prior to COVID-19, she served as assistant Sunday school teacher for the high school age group at Second Presbyterian Church. It sounds clique but Ashburn truly gives 100% percent to everything she does. She leads with a servant heart while also building up everyone else around her. She has such a kind, giving heart and truly wants our community to be a better place.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Ashburn: “I love how this city continues to grow in all the right ways. I grew up here feeling it was too small and moved away in 2007 for school, only to realize I missed that smallness that allowed me to feel ingrained in the community. Every time I would come back to visit, the sight of the star on top of Mill Mountain gave me the feeling of home. I missed the colors of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the fall, the warm sun on a day at Smith Mountain Lake, and the walkability of a community. When I moved back with my husband in 2019 to be closer to family, we were welcomed by a vibrant city with lots to do and people that we loved.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Ashburn: “Having the opportunity to give back to the community that gave me so much growing up is the greatest honor. It's what pushes me to continue to want to be involved and do something for others, no matter how big or small the impact is. The Junior League of Roanoke Valley allows me to do that in so many ways, whether it is volunteering at the Ronald McDonald house for monthly meals or spearheading the first-ever toy drive for Carilion Children's over the holidays. My drive comes from holding this city so deeply in my heart.”