40 Under 40: Brandon Alterio

Brandon Alterio, 33 / Police Officer, Vinton Police Department

Brandon Alterio has always had a passion for community service. As a military veteran who served multiple tours to Iraq, he still felt a calling to serve, becoming a Vinton police officer and earning his master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University in 2020. Alterio was awarded the 2020 Police Officer of the Year, recognized for purchasing a bike for a child whose bike was stolen. On his days off, he is a substitute teacher for Roanoke County and is married to a special education teacher. As servants of the community, he and his wife volunteer for many community events in their spare time. “I try to apply my passion towards the needs of those who live in my community everyday,” he says. “My goal each day is that after someone has called for my help, after we are done speaking, they feel as though their request was fulfilled without a doubt.”

Earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University, 2020

2020 Police Officer of the Year

Roanoke County Public Schools Substitute teacher on his days off

From the Nomination: “Brandon Alterio is an amazing person. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice and loves the people of Vinton. On his off days he is a substitute teacher for Roanoke County School. He was recently awarded Police Officer of the Year. He was recognized for purchasing a bike for a child whose bike was stolen. Just tonight someone gave a shout out to Alterio for allowing her son to see the police lights and siren while on patrol. Alterio volunteers for many community activities. Ask any Vinton citizen or high school student. He is a military vet with multiple tours to Iraq. 2020 Police Officer of the Year. Married to a special education teacher. They are both great servants to the Vinton Community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Alterio: “Some of the things I love about Roanoke are the mountain views and the community. Even during this pandemic, Roanoke has still been thriving, especially Vinton, where I work and live. Everyone has kept a positive attitude and is generally friendly. Roanoke is one of those places that once you have to leave the area, you can really appreciate it, especially the Star sitting on top of the mountain. It truly is a beacon for this community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Alterio: “I have always had a passion for community service and wanting to serve my community. It was what led me to joining the military in 2008. Once I separated I still had that need to serve and the calling that led me to join Law Enforcement. I try to apply my passion towards the needs of those who live in my community every day. Whether it is taking time out of the day to visit with the children at the schools and just having conversations or stopping and talking with individuals just outside of their homes and just talking with them about their concerns with their neighborhood. My goal each day is that after someone has called for my help that after we are done speaking they feel as though their request was fulfilled without a doubt.”