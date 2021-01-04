40 Under 40: Tara Marciniak

Courtesy of Tara Marciniak Tara Marciniak

Tara Marciniak, 36 / VP for Institutional Advancement, Center in the Square

Tara Marciniak earned her English degree from Virginia Tech in 2007. Now responsible for raising funds at Center in the Square, she is a grants writer with an annual goal of $500,000 in campaign dollars. She is also honored to have 10 of her works published, and is excited to offer creative writing workshops through the Center’s new “Get Schooled” program. She has been extensively trained by the Global Equipping Centre, and was an integral part of the team that created the popular holiday event Illuminights. Marciniak serves on community boards and is a member of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club, and showcases her own creativity such as painted displays for the Greek Festival, the Roanoke STARCADE and the Holiday Village at Explore Park. She also creates some of the graphics and brochures for Center in the Square and engages fans on their social media pages. “… I enjoy creating opportunities where people can create great memories together. Through Center in the Square, I was honored to have been invited to help create our region’s first walk-through holiday light show, Illuminights,” she says. “Through this event in addition to the variety of other offerings Center in the Square has, I hope to continue being a part of what our community and tourists remember fondly about Roanoke for years to come.”

Earned Bachelor’s degree in English, Virginia Tech, 2007

Won the Poetry Award for a Graduating Senior, Virginia Tech, 2007

Has been extensively trained by the Global Equipping Centre

Member of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club

Integral part of the team that created Illuminights

From the Nomination: “Tara Marciniak has a strong professional background and came to Center in the Square after directing after-school program in the NRV. … She develops Marketing materials and manages the budget for fundraising and marketing. … Marciniak’s professionalism, manner, public speaking ability and unending focus on reaching out to assist others sets her apart from others. … She is not motivated to receive awards but to benefit Center in the Square and her family. She should receive the Mother of the Year Award as she handled the death of her husband and father to her two children in a way that few could. … Outside of volunteering she has been approached by, and has offered her ideas regarding grant writing to other local nonprofits as well. Marciniak is creative in a variety of ways. She has painted displays that have been used for the Greek Festival, the Roanoke STARCADE and the Holiday Village at Explore Park. She also creates some of the graphics and brochures for Center in the Square. … Her family went through a challenging time with the loss of Tara’s husband (her children’s father) of 10 years, just two and a half years ago, but I doubt any would know such a tragedy took place in their lives. Her children are goofy, bubbly and true characters. Marciniak can often be found with her boyfriend and the children close by at parks, on walks, hiking and enjoying the bonds that they have all made together.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Marciniak: “I love that Roanoke has a way of helping people find their passions. There is something magical and meaningful about being able to: explore the natural wonders here, have a meal with folks from various walks of life, and then enjoy a play or performance or museum all in the same day if you like. The variety of offerings here can help a person truly shape who they want to be in life and perhaps even give them an avenue by which they can show off their talents for the betterment of our entire region. Through my eyes, it’s a catalyst for positive change.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Marciniak: “The best way that I can answer that is to ask what sort of influence Center in the Square has had on our community. I see Center in the Square, my place of employment, as a means by which I can extend my passions further than I could on my own. And, though it may sound silly, I enjoy creating opportunities where people can create great memories together. Through Center in the Square, I was honored to have been invited to help create our region’s first walk-through holiday light show, Illuminights. Through this event in addition to the variety of other offerings Center in the Square has, I hope to continue being a part of what our community and tourists remember fondly about Roanoke for years to come.”