40 Under 40: Michael Shelton

Courtesy of Michael Shelton Michael Shelton

Michael Shelton, 36 / Owner/Financial Planner, 360 Financial Solutions

Michael Shelton is an Iraqi Freedom War veteran, actively participating in various veterans’ organizations. He has grown his company ten-fold over the past three years, with offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Bethesda, MD and Charleston, SC. Most recently, he developed a landmark AI resource enabling business owners to stream financials in the medical, construction and real estate sectors. He received the prestigious Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation from the College for Financial Planning and holds the Registered Financial Consultant credential. He also founded the Brambleton Area Business Association in 2015 and served as President, facilitating monthly meetings for economic development leaders, law enforcement personnel, business owners, politicians and community service groups. “I’m passionate about influencing people to go outside the norm. This is reflected in my leadership style and choices in the business and community,” he says. “…I’ve worked hard to bring people together on collaborate projects to encourage that rising tide for all to enjoy.”

From the Nomination: “Michael Shelton is a tremendous force in the Western Virginia community. … He’s extremely well-respected throughout Western Virginia, not only as a savvy financial professional, but also as a bridge-builder and hard-working volunteer on activities focused on improving the community we live in. He’s been inventive and determined in building his business, all while serving the greater needs of his clients. … Shelton is also extremely active in the community. While some of his high-profile roles are known, few realize how much he gives back as a behind-the-scenes volunteer. He’s constantly focused on ways he can help build better circumstances for those in this region. … Shelton is a Dave Ramsey SmartVestor Pro and a Dave Ramsey ELP for tax services. … Shelton’s creative problem-solving and dedication to what he commits to have enabled him to get things done faster and more effectively than others who have tried. … He’s committed to doing the best he can for both clients and the community and goes out of his way to provided creative solutions and personalized attention to challenges and opportunities. He has an uncanny ability to draw people together for common good in ways that haven’t happened before in this community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Shelton: “I love the charm of Roanoke. The people create the charm we have here. The size is perfect which creates great opportunity for anyone if you dream big and drive hard.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Shelton: “I’m passionate about influencing people to go outside the norm. This is reflected in my leadership style and choices in the business and community. For 360 I’m focused on disrupting the current accounting industry status quo, which led to the launch of 360+, an AI-enabled business financial tool. For the community, I’ve worked hard to bring people together on collaborate projects to encourage that rising tide for all to enjoy.”