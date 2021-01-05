40 Under 40: John Hull

Courtesy of John Hull John Hull

John Hull, 38 / Director of Market Intelligence, Roanoke Regional Partnership

Editor's Note: John Hull has been recently named Executive Director of Roanoke Regional Partnership, as of January 5, 2021. Read the press release here.

John Hull holds a Bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in Political Science from Roanoke College, completed the Management Institute at Roanoke College in 2019 and is a 2020 graduate of the Economic Development Institute at Oklahoma University. He has completed projects for eight local governments, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, Virginia Western Community College and dozens of businesses and nonprofits in the region. While managing the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s research and business investment functions, Hull has assisted in the creation of more than 6,000 jobs and the attraction of more than $1 billion in investment. Hull has completed more than 10 half marathons, a full marathon and a 24-hour ultra-marathon. “My professional passion is the economic development of this region and that means more specifically finding ways to contribute new jobs, new investment and to attract new residents to this region,” he says.

Managing over $2.3 million in construction projects aimed at increasing the site’s preparedness level and competitiveness

Stewardship made the property a certified site under the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program

Identified opportunities and applied for grants that have produced nearly 25% of development costs for the Wood Haven Technology Park

Manages the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s research and business investment functions

A tenured community volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America

Established the first female Scouts BSA troop in Roanoke

Currently is committee chair of his daughter’s troop which increased membership over 100% in its first year

Has completed more than 10 half marathons, a full marathon and a 24-hour ultra-marathon

From the Nomination: “For a decade, John Hull has been the go-to resource for information and data on the Roanoke Region for governments, businesses and nonprofits … His work mining data sources and conducting primary research contributes to decisions, actions and initiatives that fuel the economy in the region. His value comes from providing reliable and thorough information that builds consensus and supports regional cooperation. In a typical year, Hull fills hundreds of community information requests, produces economic impact analyses on economic development projects and reports community, economic and organizational metrics related to outcomes, innovation and performance … Hull genuinely cares about the economic success of the Roanoke Region and has used his impressive research skills to provide the data that leads to informed decisions about the future of the Roanoke Region. … He believes that numbers, trends and outcomes help shape the future we desire and is a reliable and timely resource to community leaders.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hull: “I love Roanoke’s sense of community and incredible connection with the outdoors. Roanoke is a fantastic, welcoming and open community where connections and friendships are easily made. When it comes to the outdoors, no matter your personal interest, whether it be in running, hiking, cycling, paddling, you can find a community of like-minded enthusiasts and be a part of a community. There is a unique mix of mountain and metro in Roanoke that lends itself to the best of both worlds.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Hull: “My professional passion is the economic development of this region and that means more specifically finding ways to contribute new jobs, new investment and to attract new residents to this region. My work with the Partnership involves a number of strategies including real estate development, marketing to new businesses, working with existing businesses and telling Roanoke’s awesome story as it applies to business and individuals alike.”