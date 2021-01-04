40 Under 40: Matthew Brown

Courtesy of Matthew Brown Matthew Brown

Matthew Brown, 29 / Customer Solutions Expert, Shelterluv

After an intensive learning term in India helped Matthew Brown discover his love for the nonprofit world in animal welfare, he started his professional career as the volunteer coordinator at a local animal shelter. His growth and leadership created new programs like Adoption Ambassadors and built relationships with regional and national groups like the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States. He also volunteers with the Humane Society as District Leader for the 9th Congressional District of Virginia, as well as the Humane Society Legislative Fund. “The work I do positively affects the voiceless here in the Roanoke Valley as well as around the country,” he says. “By helping lead and growing a local animal welfare organization as well as collaborating with and supporting organizations nationwide through state of the art software and progressive one-on-one mentorships, I'm able to help organizations support the communities they are a part of.”

Earned BS in Computer Information Systems, Roanoke College, 2013

Earned Masters in Nonprofit Management, University of Central Florida, 2016

Volunteers with the Humane Society of the United States as a District Leader for the 9th Congressional District of Virginia

Volunteers with the Humane Society Legislative Fund

While working at a local shelter, he was able to:

Increase annual adoptions from ~900 animals to 2,500 animals over six years

Establish a new income stream through grant funding for programmatic offerings, equipment purchase, and staff development

Grow programmatic and service offerings to include resources for people to be able to keep their pets or provide temporary safety net services

Secure funding for a new multi-use 26' truck that has enabled mobile clinic services to rural and underserved communities, increased spay/neuter availability in communities across southwest Virginia, and allowed for higher participation in off-site adoption events.

Through his new role within the software sector he was able to:

Design and implement a new follow up program that provided hands on support for organizations new to the software platform, ensuring they were successful in their transition. The onboarding failure rate was reduced from around 25% to lower than 10% which allowed these organizations to utilize the lifesaving tools, having a direct impact on the animals in their care

Create the philanthropic arm of the company that works one on one with animal shelters and rescues across the country to provide resources, supplies, and educational opportunities that improves their daily operations and ability to affect positive change in the communities they are part of

Currently he is working on building out a Customer Success program that will help organizations get the most out of the software platform which will help reduce the amount of time needed in the program, allowing staff more time to serve their communities.

Currently he is working on building out a referral program that will help build network effects in communities across the country that will help reduce organizational overlap and encourage collaboration and efficiency.

From the Nomination: “…Matthew Brown has dedicated his professional life to helping others, specifically through his work in Animal Welfare. … Organizational change led Matthew to transition into the Shelter Director position, eventually named the Director of Lifesaving Programs. During this time, Brown built relationships with regional and national groups like the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Best Friends Animal Society, and the Humane Society of the United States. These partnerships allowed the organization to take advantage of additional professional training as well as increase capacity to be able to assist outside the immediate community. … In 2019, Brown accepted a new role that would allow him to affect change on a larger scale at shelters across the country. He accepted a new opportunity at a software development company that provides innovative software solutions to animal shelters and rescues with the specific mission to make them more efficient and increase the positive outcomes for the animals in their care. … Brown’s dedication to Animal Welfare sets him apart, not only working on the local level affecting change for animals within the community, but seeing the need for change across the country and taking the steps necessary to get there. … In short, Brown is not afraid to put in the work necessary to affect the change needed locally and in communities across the country in regard to Animal Welfare. His hard work can be seen through his various accomplishments and positive change he has been able to bring to these organizations and the positive outcomes they have had on the animals in their care.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Brown: “I was born and raised in Roanoke and have always loved the natural beauty of the area, the distinct seasons, and the vibrant community. The ability to mix so many different cultures and interests while ensuring everyone feels welcome and included is astounding. The nonprofit community plays a large role in the successes of the area, filling the gaps that public sector funding isn't able to meet. As such, Roanoke provides a multitude of opportunities to get involved in the community no matter what your passion is.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Brown: “As part of my Bachelors, I had to complete an intensive learning course and therefore spent a month in India deep in the religious and ritualistic culture, getting to experience many places and sacred spaces that westerners are generally forbidden. At the same time, seeing the heart-wrenching poverty firsthand, both through an unplanned trip to an orphanage and simply walking the streets, had an immeasurable impact on my life. This experience really changed how I view the world, shaped my career path, taking me into the nonprofit world. … The Animal Welfare movement is changing from a collection of organizations sheltering pets to one that provides resources to help people keep their pets through various programmatic and service offerings. Through helping them become more effective and efficient at sheltering, I am helping to ensure they have the highest number of positive outcomes for the animals in their care as well as allowing them the time needed to develop and implement these new programs to help the people and pets of their communities.”