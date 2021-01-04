40 Under 40: Steven Elovich

Courtesy of Steven Elovich Steven Elovich

Steven Elovich, 36 / Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Salem Red Sox

Twenty years ago, Steven Elovich never imagined wanting to stay in his hometown – but now he couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. His work with the Salem Red Sox over the last four years has resulted in significantly increased sponsorship revenue, as well as increased season ticket and group/suite revenue. Elovich has partnered and orchestrated the attendance of the Roanoke Veterans Center Outreach, and worked closely with the Roanoke Diversity Center to host the first “You Can Play” LGBTQ+ game in team history. In his free time, Elovich volunteers for the Salem Montessori School, Feeding America SWVA and Stockings for Soldiers. “My passion is just to be a good person and setting an example for my son,” he says. “When people come back to the ballpark I want you to bring your family, bring friends, bring co-workers, sit alone … Come out, escape for a few hours and know that everyone is welcome. … A lot of people still view baseball as ‘the American pastime,’ … I want to make sure minor league baseball is part of the future of the community.”

Worked with the Roanoke Diversity Center to help host the first ever You Can Play game (LGBTQ+) in team history

Partnered with and orchestrated the attendance of the Roanoke Veterans Center Outreach

Increased Sponsorship Revenue 31%

Contributed to an increased season ticket revenue 379%

Contributed to an increased group/suite revenue 111%

Elovich makes a point to make others feel important, whether it is a client, a prospect, or a colleague. Not only does he appreciate those who have helped him get to where he is now, but he strives to help others who are new to the sport industry succeed and feel welcomed. Very respected individual in the community who makes time for anybody that wants time or needs time. I can't commend this person enough for how well they treat newcomers to our organization, especially those who are from different parts of the country.

What do you love about Roanoke?

Elovich: “My favorite thing about Roanoke is seeing how it’s evolved and continues to evolve. Twenty years ago I never imagined wanting to stay in the city that I grew up in, but now I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Being able to walk around my neighborhood with my family down to Grandin or along the greenway is amazing. I still don’t think people realize what gems the Taubman or some of the downtown music venues like 5 Points or The Spot on Kirk are. And don’t get me started on the food in Roanoke–any given night you can get anything you want. I’m still working my way through a ‘taco tour’ of Williamson Road and have a list of places throughout the Valley that I’m waiting to try. I feel lucky that I’ve gotten to see Roanoke change and I can’t help but feel it’s had a significant impact on how my life has changed. I’m excited to see what Roanoke looks like over the next five years, 10 years and beyond.”

How does your passion impact the community?

Elovich: “My passion is just to be a good person and setting an example for my son. Roanoke as a whole is a warm and welcoming area but I still have to remind myself to slow down, be polite and listen to people. One of my goals right now is to make sure the crowd at Red Sox games mirrors the Valley. When people come back to the ballpark I want you to bring your family, bring friends, bring co-workers, sit alone–it doesn’t matter, the ballpark is open for everyone. Come out, escape for a few hours and know that EVERYONE is welcome. I’m trying to get out and meet people and find common ground on ways we can work together. A lot of people still view baseball as ‘the American pastime,’ and that may be true, but minor league baseball uniquely belongs to the community and I want to make sure it is part of the future of the community. Unlike an MLB team we live or die by fans coming into the ballpark. It’s always rewarding to work with someone, follow up with them and hear them talk about how much fun it was.”