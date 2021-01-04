40 Under 40: Xavier Duckett

Courtesy of Xavier Duckett Xavier Duckett

Xavier Duckett, 29 / CEO/Mentor, The Humble Hustle Company

Xavier Duckett is the founder and CEO of Imagine Humble Hustle Company, a nonprofit that has served hundreds of youth with programming, community events and initiatives; Me Mentoring, the first Black-owned school-based mentoring agency in Roanoke that serves at-risk youth in RCPS; Hmble Hstle Clothing, where he designs the clothing; and Xavier Tramaine Creative Consulting, working with young Black entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and develop concrete plans to reach their goals. He is a board member for multiple organizations and is the recipient of several community awards, including the 2020 Community School Local Hero Award and the Star of the Star City presented by Mayor Lea. “I make sure that I give back to my community, with a humble spirit,” Duckett says. “I am a collaborator, a creator and a catalyst; as a leader, I have to kick down doors to provide opportunities and hope for my community. It's important to show the world around me that there is more and that they can be more, with hard work, dedication and a fearless spirit.”

Earned Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Human Services, Old Dominion University

Additional graduate coursework in School and Mental Health Counseling from ODU

2021 MSW candidate at Radford University

Member of the ODU football team, member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity

Founder and CEO of Imagine Humble Hustle Company nonprofit; Me Mentoring; Hmble Hstle Clothing; and Xavier Tramaine Creative Consulting

Founded Humble Hustle in 2016; served over 1,500 youth in 2019-20 with programming, community events and initiatives

Created Hmble Hstle Clothing company, designs all clothing, provides exclusive pop-up experiences for clients

Created Imagine Me Mentoring in 2018 as the first Black-owned school-based mentoring agency in Roanoke; serves at-risk youth in RCPS; servicing over 75 kids in elementary, middle and high school

Current board member on the following:

Economic Development Authority for the City of Roanoke beginning October 2018

The Maker Foundation beginning January 2019

Roanoke Outside Advisory Board beginning January 2019

Kimoyo beginning September 2019

Highland Park Elementary PTA, 2020

Recipient of several community awards including:

2020 Community School Local Hero Award

2018 City Works (X)po Community Placemaker Award

2018 UBU Entertainment Community Service Award

2016 Urban Professional League C. C. Williams Community Service Award

Star of the Star City presented by Mayor Lea

From the Nomination: “Xavier Duckett is an incredible example of the type of dynamic, young professionals creating positive change in our community … After relocating back to Roanoke in 2014, Duckett worked in private mental health agencies with vulnerable children and youth. … The Humble Hustle Company empowers black youth and connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving. … Duckett is a catalyst for positive change in the Roanoke community. One of his best qualities is his relentless optimism in the face of deeply entrenched racial segregation and poverty in our community. He is often the youngest and many times the only Black person on community boards. Duckett always nurtures a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship for young, black people who are not always encouraged to participate and challenges them to be expansive beyond the often-limiting social expectations they experience. He is a role model for Black youth understanding that hope lives in seeing people who look like you overcome obstacles and achieve your dreams. Duckett carries the challenge of leadership with a humble spirit and remains committed to reaching back for others as he experiences success.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Duckett: “Roanoke provides a space for me to truly create. I think of it often as a blank canvas, and I can paint whatever I want. I am able to connect with a diverse group of people to implement innovative and creative ways to make my community and the city better. I've traveled the world, but there is nothing like being able to empower, educate and expose youth and peers in your hometown. I love my community, my family, the outdoor space and the ability to use my talents and gifts to inspire, while providing hope to the youth.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Duckett: “The moment that I found my purpose, fear was no longer an option. I wholeheartedly pour passion everyday into living my God given purpose, which is to inspire. I make sure that I give back to my community, with a humble spirit. I am a collaborator, a creator and a catalyst; as a leader I have to kick down doors to provide opportunities and hope for my community. It's important to show the world around me that there is more and that they can be more, with hard work, dedication and a fearless spirit.”