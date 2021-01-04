40 Under 40: Johnny Camacho

Courtesy of Johnny Camacho Johnny Camacho

Johnny Camacho, 31 / Comedian / Assistant Manager, Deschutes Tasting Room

Johnny Camacho graduated Cum Laude with a BFA from Roanoke College in 2012, moving to New York to gain experience in the industry. After moving back to Roanoke, he used his knowledge to open the Comedy Lab in 2017, offering opportunities for local talent and headliners. He has taught summer camp programs and all-ages workshops at Mill Mountain Theatre, plus independent weekly adult workshops. He is also heavily involved with politics on both national and local scale, having attended the Democratic National Convention in Denver; he opened the Virginia Democrat State Convention and has campaigned for Creigh Deeds, Mark Warner and Jim Webb. “Comedy is essential to culture. Though I’m perfectly happy to be thought of as an entertainer, my personal interest is in comedy as a vehicle for social criticism and political effect,” he says. “Humor, when executed well, can be the insulation that allows people to hear difficult or unpleasant realities without defaulting to dark emotions.”

Bath County High School Talent Show Winner, 2003

Graduated Cum Laude with B.A. in Theatre Arts from Roanoke College, 2012

Studied improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC

Executive Assistant at Caroline’s On Broadway Comedy Club in NYC which involved directly booking and producing shows)

Launched the Comedy Lab in July 2017

Creator of Trivia Night and Literary Night at Deschutes Tasting Room

Taught a summer camp program and all-ages workshop at Mill Mountain Theatre in 2019, plus independent adult weekly workshops

From the Nomination: “Johnny Camacho is an interesting young man, to say the least. … In 2007, he ran unsuccessfully for Board of Supervisors in Bath County. He was 18 years and 40 days of age on Election Day! … In July 2017, the Comedy Lab was born. … As a comedian in Roanoke, he has put together multiple shows, showcasing local talent as well as headliners from out of town. He makes sure that the talent is compensated, housed and fed. … For Deschutes Brewery, he is responsible for traveling the East Coast and training bar workers on the benefits of serving Deschutes beverages. He is the creator of Trivia Night and Literary Night at the tasting room, which have both become very popular. … Camacho is funny, interesting, talented and freakishly intelligent! He is kind and will do anything in his power to help out those in need. He works hard, he is conscientious and does whatever it takes to get the job done, whether it be for his employer or for his fellow comedians.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Camacho: “I grew up in Bath County, one of the Commonwealth’s least-populous localities. The mountains of Western Virginia are an indelible part of my upbringing, and undeniably helped to foster a core belief in the power of community. When I moved to New York City, I traded the natural beauty and familiarity of my small town in the highlands for one of the world’s largest metropolises. I missed the mountains and the slower pace of life, but I found that New York was better suited to my cultural interests, artistic development and increasingly more progressive political views. When I came to Roanoke, I found a perfect marriage of the two. Roanoke has no shortage of natural splendor, being situated on the AT, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Roanoke River; it also has a thriving Downtown, a growing economy, active nightlife, a music scene, an equity theatre company, and many of the other trappings of a trendy developing city. Add the fact that, politically, Roanoke City is willing to embrace its diversity and progressive spirit, and it’s not hard for me to understand why I fell in love.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Camacho: “Comedy has been a passion of mine since I was young. My earliest heroes were stand-up legends. Living in New York, I got a world-class education in the art and business of comedy, and got to meet and work with some of my most important influences. On the performance side, I studied improvisation at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and auditioned into their Advanced Conservatory program. I had the privilege of performing improv and stand-up comedy at some of New York’s most celebrated venues. It made me a better artist and technician. On the production side, I got a job working directly with Lou Faranda, the general manager and talent booker at Caroline’s on Broadway. In the world of New York comedy clubs, there simply isn’t one that draws bigger headliners every weekend than Caroline’s. It was la-la land for a comedy nerd. When I moved to Roanoke in 2016, there wasn’t an organic, local community for comedy. There were bars hosting the occasional road act, and a handful of local stand-up veterans with no rooms to play. I started The Comedy Lab in 2017. When I look at the current state of comedy in Roanoke, I see weekly open mics and dozens of active aspiring performers whose first time on a mic was at The Lab. The local talent and appetite for comedy that grew out of The Lab has enabled me to book sold-out comedy shows at The Spot on Kirk, Shishka, Deschutes, Lux Lounge, and Blue 5. It’s obviously a weird time for live comedy, but I’ve got willing sponsors and venues onboard to produce a multi-day festival whenever we’re able. Along the way, I’ve also taught improv workshops to people of all ages here in the Valley, both independently and through Mill Mountain Theatre.”