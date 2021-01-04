40 Under 40: Sarah Gayle Early

Courtesy of Sarah Gayle Early Sarah Gayle Early

Sarah Gayle Early, 36 / Safety and Occupational Health Manager, BAE Systems - Radford Army Ammunition Plant

Having served in the United States Army Reserves with 15 years of service (five on active duty), Sarah Gayle Early is now a First Sergeant of the 343rd Medical Ground Ambulance Company and is a 2019 Honor Graduate and on the Commandant’s List for the Army Master Leadership Course. She has received one Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals and 11 Army Achievement Medals. A certified EMT and personal trainer, she is an instructor for programs including the US Army Suicide Prevent and Assistant Training, US Army Sexual Harassment and Response Prevent Instruction, and US Army Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “… I have the distinct opportunity of helping to serve and support others. In the military, I counsel and support other service members, many of whom are integral parts of our local community,” she says. “In my civilian career, I help to ensure that our employees return home safely to their families while performing their daily roles. … I am blessed with the opportunity to help others in our community.”

From the Nomination: “Sarah Gayle Early has served in the United States Army, both on active duty and currently as a reservist, since September 2005. Sarah Gayle began her military career as an active duty medic, quickly climbing the ranks to become a Staff Sergeant at only 5 years in the Army. … in 2020, she was promoted to rank of First Sergeant, and now serves the 343rd Medical Company Grand Ambulance unit where she is responsible for directly leading and training 92 other soldiers … Early is a compassionate and courageous person who has always had a desire to care for others, which is what led to her initial military career as a Medic, as well as her civilian career in the health and safety field. Early is a natural born leader. Her leadership qualities have set her apart in both her civilian and military careers. These qualities include integrity, thoughtfulness, decisiveness, passion and positivity. She has an innate ability to relate with and communicate to others in a way that makes them feel comfortable and in return, respect her both as a leader and team member.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Early: “Through my time on active duty, I was able to live in and travel to many new places. This area is the only place that has always felt like home. Having been born in Giles County, graduating from Blacksburg High School and now residing in the Roanoke Valley, my connection to the Blue Ridge runs deep. We have access to the very best of nature, entertainment, and most importantly, community and people. There is a sense of family and support among those that have the privilege to live here.”