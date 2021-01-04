40 Under 40: Lesley Butterfield-Harrop

Courtesy of Lesley Butterfield-Harrop Lesley Butterfield-Harrop

Lesley Butterfield-Harrop, 38 / Community Nurse & Care Coordinator, Magellan Health

Lesley Butterfield-Harrop graduated Magna Cum Laude as Salutatorian of her nursing class with a RN, BSN from the University of Texas, and has certifications and training in Trauma-Informed Care, Community Advocacy, Faith and Spiritual Development, Familial Mental Health, Culturally Competent Care, Domestic Violence Awareness and Resiliency Development. She serves on multiple boards, has authored several published articles as a frequent media contributor, and has been a guest speaker for podcasts and multiple events, including the 2019 Virginia Tech Autism Conference. She is also a published photographer who volunteers her skills to document community events and important causes. “My passion really is aimed at assisting those with unique needs—physically, mentally and spiritually—to know they matter and to help them be able to navigate the supports available,” she says. “I am a firm believer that when we care for the vulnerable and marginalized members of the community, we have a better, stronger and more diverse community overall.”

From the Nomination: “Lesley Butterfield-Harrop graduated as Salutatorian of her nursing class and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from University of Texas at Arlington, with a bachelors degree of science in nursing. She has cultivated a career in Community Health, which is a growing field that aims to maximize resources and overcome barriers for those within the community. ... She functions as a Community Health Nurse for vulnerable populations and serves as a survivor advocate for victims of abuse and those suffering from trauma. She aims to raise awareness of the effects of trauma on individuals and how trauma impacts community systems. … Butterfield-Harrop has maximized and specialized her nursing knowledge and created a niche area of specialization that couples knowledge of health-related systems with the access to community resources for the wellbeing of those within the community who need it most. Lesley is a light to our community. Butterfield-Harrop has touched many with her volunteer work with a variety of causes and organizations, including Virginia Family Network, National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI), Break The Silence, Orange Socks Special Needs Network, Roanoke County Special Education Advisory Committee, Tap Domestic Violence Services, Betrayal Trauma Recovery, and Rational Faiths. Butterfield-Harrop is also a published photographer who volunteers her skill photographically documenting community events and important causes, such as The Clothesline Project, The WOMENS March, Pipeline Activism, Keep Families Together Rally, Homestead Creamery Farm Days, Special Goodz and many others. She also has photographed several local families with children with disabilities and special needs, knowing the challenges they may face of finding a special-needs friendly photographer. … She uses her activism to speak up and raise awareness for those who may be oppressed and marginalized, specifically addressing the issues of: implementation of trauma informed care within our community, the need for strong survivor support for abuse and sexual assault victims, advocacy for children with special needs, and the importance of inclusion for diversity. Lesley is revered for her empathy, strength and willingness to sit with those who experience difficult situations. Her work has saved and touched the lives of so many, which is invaluable to our community. … Butterfield-Harrop is a single mother who created her career niche of specialization after being out of the workforce for several years to raise children, some with special needs of their own. She is truly an inspiration.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Butterfield-Harrop: “Roanoke has a foundational sense of community that is welcoming and inclusive. I have found that there are really many opportunities here to get involved and be active in causes important to me. I have seen how the Roanoke community comes together to provide needed supports and services for vulnerable populations; it is so inspiring to see this in action. Roanoke has also provided me with hope and enabled me to create a home for family here. To top it all off, Roanoke possesses some of the best and most beautiful hiking trails, delicious the farm-to-table restaurants, interesting cultural events and lively festivals.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Butterfield-Harrop: “My passion really is aimed at assisting those with unique needs—physically, mentally and spiritually—to know they matter and to help them be able to navigate the supports available. I am a firm believer that when we care for the vulnerable and marginalized members of the community, we have a better, stronger and more diverse community overall. I have a passion for helping those with particularly difficult challenges overcome what seem like impossible barriers and see an increased quality of life. A lot of my work also aims to bridge gaps in care and empower others to build resiliency so that they know and believe they can also make a difference.”