40 Under 40: Jessica Bohn Bishop

Courtesy of Jessica Bohn Bishop Jessica Bohn Bishop

Jessica Bohn Bishop, 33 / Entrepreneur, KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn

Jessica Bohn Bishop is a lifelong member of the Smith Mountain Lake community and has been a leader in the social retail industry since 2013. Her business offers a personal design and gifting service through her women’s clothing and accessories brand. She is also a lifestyle blogger and social media manager of five lake area businesses. She partners with companies for marketing campaigns and fundraises for multiple community events throughout the year. She is active in the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, writing and photographing, as well as volunteering her time as an Ambassador. “Southwest Virginia has been home to me for almost 34 years,” she says. “I am a huge advocate for small business and tourism which helps continue to make our region the shining star that it is.”

Earned Associate of Science in General Studies, Virginia Western Community College, 2008

Earned B.S. in Public Relations – Communication, Radford University, 2010

Earned M.Ed. in Higher Education – Student Affairs, Abilene Christian University, 2012

Member of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce as KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn (2017-present)

Contracted by LeisureMedia360 to photograph Smith Mountain Lake for their annual visitor guide (2019-2020)

Smith Mountain Lake Connects Host (2019)

Contracted by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce to write a series of blogs for Visit Smith Mountain Lake’s travel campaign, highlighting the lake as the perfect destination road trip (2020-2021)

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Co-Host (2020)

Small Business Spotlight in Lake Life Magazine – “Chamber Ambassador spreads love and positivity” (2020)

Smith Mountain Lake Visitor’s Center Front Desk Volunteer (2017-present)

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Volunteer (2018- 2020)

Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament Volunteer (2018-2020)

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival VIP Tent Volunteer (2019-present)

Southwest Virginia Boat Show – Roanoke Volunteer (2019-present)

Social Media Squad Leader at Palestine Baptist Church (2020-present)

Hosted “KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn’s Autumn Open House,” 2020

Fundraising efforts include:

Chemo Care Pouches for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center & Centra - Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center (2016-2018)

MS Walk – Roanoke (2019)

Staunton River High School National Honor Society (2019)

Duke Children’s Hospital Sunshine Kids Packs (2019)

Susan G. Komen Big Wigs. Partnered with Andrea Fansler, Dana Montgomery, and Miranda Dudley - Roanoke (2019 & 2020)

COVID-19 Local Front Line Worker Pouches (2020)

From the Nominations: “Jessica Bohn Bishop is the first (and only) person I thought of … for the class of 2021. She is among the most positive people I've ever worked with, bringing enthusiasm to every task and situation. She has been on the forefront of social media selling and marketing, using her many talents and skills to create an exceptionally successful brand. Bohn Bishop enjoys life at the lake, traveling, food, fitness, fashion and living and loving like Jesus. … Bohn Bishop’s motto is "spreading love and positivity." She is actively involved not only for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, but she volunteers in the SML Visitor Center and serves on our Ambassador Council. During the onset and peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she still aggressively went out of her way to support and promote businesses were still open and their overall safety approach. Bohn Bishop goes out of her way to ensure every visitor that enters the doors of the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center feels welcome and leaves armed with resources to make the most of their vacation travel. Jessica is a joy to work with and is always dependable. She keeps a smile on her face and goes out of her way to not only support her multiple product lines, but the various companies in which she contracts for to handle their social media marketing and the many organizations that she volunteers for.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Bohn Bishop: “I love that the Star City and the region in which it lies, the heart of Virginia's Blue Ridge, not only offers the quality of life that a native to the area like me appreciates but that it is also welcoming to visitors to explore. The beauty of the mountains and valley coupled with the endless activities that are offered here make for an excellent place to live, work and play!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Bohn Bishop: “… As a member and volunteer Ambassador for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, I stand behind their mission of being dedicated to promoting tourism and growing business for the community and region.”