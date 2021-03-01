An Unbendable Spirit

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

At 93 years old, Claudia Whitworth has no intention of slowing down her work for justice and journalism.

Open the front door of the Roanoke Tribune on a Wednesday afternoon, and you’ll hear the sound of hurried voices and rustling paper. Plastic mailing bins are strewn around the small newsroom, where at least a dozen people, mostly family members, stick address labels onto folded newspapers.

The air inside the brick building at 2318 Melrose Avenue in Roanoke holds the faint smell of newsprint. It’s the Tribune’s weekly mailing day, the one afternoon when like clockwork children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends of editor and publisher Claudia Whitworth gather to label and pack the weekly publication. The approximately 4,500 copies of the newspaper are mailed to addresses across the Roanoke Valley and to at least 27 other states.

In the 50 years that Whitworth has run the Tribune she has never missed a publication, a testament to her tenacious devotion to a news enterprise that her father, a former Baptist pastor, launched in 1939. The newspaper’s first issues were published in 1941.In 2019, the Tribune celebrated its 80-year anniversary.

Now, at 93 years old, Whitworth arrives at the Tribune at 9 a.m. each day and leaves no earlier than 5 p.m. She writes her own weekly column, Turtle Talk, and she edits all of the articles that appear in the newspaper. Her mission: To shine a light on the Black community both in Roanoke and nationwide.

“We don’t print negative news,” Whitworth says. “That’s what everybody else does. The most important thing to me is that we print the positive side of blackness.”

Each Tribune issue contains national and local news as well as articles covering athletics at Black colleges and universities and in professional sports, along with commentaries, obituaries and event listings. It is printed each week at the Salem-Times Register in Salem.

Whitworth, who was born in West Virginia but grew up in Lynchburg and Christiansburg, got her start in the newspaper business after graduating high school in Christiansburg and attending Bluefield State College for a short time. She moved away from the Roanoke Valley to gain experience at other newspapers as a linotype machine operator. She says she originally wanted to learn the machine at the Tribune, but her father, the Rev. Fleming E. Alexander was afraid that she would hurt or break the equipment.

“I was determined to do [learn] it anyhow,” she says.

Whitworth scanned a map and chose Dayton, Ohio, because she knew no one there and it wasn’t too far from Virginia. She bought a one-way train ticket there. Whitworth lived in YWCAs when she first arrived in Ohio, and later she moved to New York City. Linotype machines once were used to set word type for printing newspapers, and as a woman, it was easy to find a job operating them. That’s because there were few, if any, female linotype operators at that time.

“Women weren’t expected to do the things that she was doing,” says Katherin Elam, president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and a member of the Tribune’s community board. Elam first heard Whitworth’s story when the editor was selected as Junior Achievement’s 2009 laureate for the Business Hall of Fame. “If somebody told her she can’t, she’ll find a way to do it,” Elam adds.

Whitworth says she was never interested in becoming a newspaper reporter, claiming that she would rather work behind the scenes, even in mostly smoke-filled and male-dominated newsrooms in Ohio and New York.

“I wouldn’t talk or play with them [the men],” Whitworth says. “I would just go to work.”

All along, her goal was to return to the Roanoke Tribune. Whitworth did come back, and in 1971, she purchased the Tribune from her father after he became ill. It was a role that Whitworth took on willingly, but it did not come without its challenges.

