Mother Daughter Mojo

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How mother-daughter duos inspire each other at home and in their shared businesses.

When these daughters connect with their mothers – to plan or create or cook – the deep bond that has brought them this far bubbles up, their eyes crinkle at the corner, and they laugh – happily, easily, genuinely. Then they get to work.

In the Roanoke region, mothers and daughters roll up their sleeves together as real estate agents, writers, financial planners, restaurant partners, insurance brokers, store owners, farmers, outdoor guides, interior designers and more. They feel privileged to labor alongside each other and share a level of trust hard to find in many places of business. They are, often, each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Is it tough to add yet another dimension to the already intense relationship mothers and daughters can have? No doubt. But the rewards far outweigh the risks, the pairs interviewed for this story say.

“There’s something unique about the mother-daughter relationship,” says Jordan Kantor, who joined her mother’s skin care company straight out of college. “You have each other’s best interests at heart.”

Four mother-daughter duos paused from their busy days to describe what it’s like to work – and sometimes also live – together. These are their stories.

Food. Art. Love.

Chantal Ittah, 59, grew up in Morocco, then moved to France when she was 16 to study art. She traveled the world. And when her only child, Maya Ittah, 32, was born, Chantal traveled with her. Africa. Spain. Italy. Israel. Canada. When Maya was 14, the pair landed in Michigan, where they stayed long enough for Maya to learn English and graduate high school and try her hand at college. But they were movers, so they kept wandering — to Florida, then upstate New York, and finally to Floyd.

By then, Maya was a licensed massage therapist with a master’s in nutrition. She had two kids of her own and an interest in holistic wellness. Maya was massaging clients and talking with friend and acupuncturist Katie Clifton about joining forces, when the pieces fell together and the two opened The Haven on 5th, a wellness center in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

On the ground floor, there was an open space, and the women began brainstorming how to fill it. At that time, Chantal was making French crepes at the Blacksburg farmers market. It made sense to bring that nourishing food to the Haven. The crepes, they decided, could be supplemented with super food lattes and soups and grain bowls.

In 2017, Garden Song Eco Cafe was born, with Chantal as cook and Maya handling the business side.

“Working with Maya, for me, is amazing,” Chantal says. “I can trust her. If I tell her something, she grabs it right away and she does it very, very well…. And also, we have the same ideas.”

Over the past year as COVID-19 has rocked restaurants, Garden Song has tried to stay creative and nimble.

“For awhile it was just the two of us,” Maya says. They were cooking takeout only, and had been forced to lay off all employees. “We started making tacos. She and I just tag teamed. It was pretty fun.”

These days, Maya is working with massage clients, Garden Song is open three days a week for takeout, and Chantal is creating take-home meal kits, with different themes for each month. In March, she’s cooking up curries.

“We’re looking to make it easier for people to feed themselves healthy food,” Maya says.

Maya’s advice for making a mother/daughter business work? “Have a plan of action that is the focus, that is discussed, that you stick to.”

Chantal’s is simpler. “Make sure to love. Always love. That is the most important thing that makes everything work.”

After a lifetime of living together, Maya cannot imagine not working with her mom. “Maybe for the next phase of our journey we’ll turn into nomadic artists,” Maya suggests. Chantal — who has recently begun making jewelry — can think of nothing she’d like more.

To meet our three additional mother-daughter duos, including Melinda and Jordan Kantor, Jane and Emma Fenton and Erika Johnson and Sharon Morley, be sure to get the latest issue on newsstands now or read our free digital edition below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!