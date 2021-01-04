40 Under 40: Devon Rood Slovensky

Courtesy of Devon Rood Slovensky Devon Rood Slovensky

Devon Rood Slovensky, 35 / Owner/Attorney, Slovensky Law PLLC

Devon Rood Slovensky’s small family law firm grew from a solo practice into a small firm with an associate, paralegal and two assistants. She received the 2017 Pegasus Scholarship from the American Inns of Court as one of two American attorneys chosen to represent the group in London, England, and litigated Madrid v. Robinson, the first case in the Western District of Virginia to enforce an I-864 immigration affidavit of support. Slovensky is a member of the Ted Dalton American Inn of Court and served as president of the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association in 2015-16. She was awarded the 2020 Women of Achievement by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, and in 2019 was named the Roanoke Bar Association Lawyer of the Year. She was appointed to the Virginia Star Bar Special Committee on Access to Legal Services, and is also a Supreme Court of Virginia certified guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults. “As a family lawyer, I work with a lot of people going through some of the most dramatic experiences of their lives–good and bad,” Slovensky says. “… My firm illuminates the path for our clients going through these challenges and helps them navigate a sometimes seemingly arcane system. I love helping people through these life changes and reach a new equilibrium.”

Appointed to Virginia State Bar Special Committee on Access to Legal Services

2015-2016 president of the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association and former statewide VWAA board member

Member of the Ted Dalton American Inn of Court

Board Member of the Roanoke Bar Association

Earned B.A., University of Virginia in Economics and American Politics

Earned J.D., George Mason University

2020 Woman of Achievement by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline

2019 Roanoke Bar Association Young Lawyer of the Year

2017 Pegasus Scholarship from the American Inns of Court (one of two American attorneys chosen to represent the American Inns of Court in London, England)

Litigated Madrid v. Robinson, the first case in the Western District of Virginia to enforce an I-864 immigration affidavit of support

National Institute for Trial Advocacy Public Service Trial College (2015)

The National Trial Advocacy College (2016)

Supreme Court of Virginia certified guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults

From the Nomination: “Devon Rood Slovensky is the owner of Slovensky Law PLLC, a small family law firm in Downtown Roanoke. Slovensky’s work involves helping families through difficult times as well as amazing experiences, such as adoption. … Even before the onset of COVID-19, Slovensky was dedicated to incorporating technology into legal practice to expand legal services, to facilitate communication between parties and attorneys, and to perform more thorough legal research. Slovensky Law boasts high client satisfaction. … Slovensky is endlessly motivated and always goes above and beyond for her clients. Many attorneys would be content to adequately work any given case - Slovensky, though, pores over every detail of every document, carefully considering any potential legal argument. Slovensky has always aspired to be a successful attorney. She has worked hard to make that dream a reality and continues to strive for increased success.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Slovensky: “The Star City has always had my heart. Fall drives on the Parkway, hiking McAfee's Knob (I do it at least four times a year), floating on the Roanoke River or getting a world-class cocktail at Lucky, we have the best of everything in this friendly city. From my perspective as a lawyer, I love what a collegial bar we have–the professionalism in Roanoke allows lawyers down here to work out many cases with much less acrimony than in other parts of the state.

How does your passion impact our community?

Slovensky: “As a family lawyer, I work with a lot of people going through some of the most dramatic experiences of their lives- good and bad. Whether it's domestic violence, divorce, adoption – the legal system can be overwhelming and my clients often feel lost. My firm illuminates the path for our clients going through these challenges and helps them navigate a sometimes seemingly arcane system. I love helping people through these life changes and reach a new equilibrium.”