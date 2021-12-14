40 Under 40: Daniel Sapp

Daniel Sapp, 35 / Emergency Physician, Medical Director, Assistant Emergency Medicine Residency Program Director, LewisGale Medical Center

Dr. Daniel Sapp earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015. Graduating from his residency just two years ago, Sapp quickly took on leadership roles, becoming an attending emergency medicine physician, assistant emergency medicine residency program director, director for LewisGale’s Stroke Program and medical director for LewisGale’s paramedic program. He is currently working on a program at LewisGale to engage the local community in addressing substance abuse and opioid addiction and the lapses in medical care and resources evident in those populations. Sapp is also a Salem youth sports coach, volunteers to hold medical lectures and presentations and is also a father to four children. “I hope that offering patients and their families compassion and empathy brings us further together as a community,” he says. “Regardless of reason, it is an honor to care for our neighbors on their worst day, a humbling experience. As an educator of future physicians, I am hopeful my passion for our community is contagious and, perhaps, be a factor in recruiting more doctors to our region.”

Earned Bachelor of Science in Biology, James Madison University, 2008

From the Nomination: “Dr. Sapp is well accomplished in just two years as an attending physician, leading his veteran physician group in practice productivity while simultaneously educating medical students and resident physicians at the bedside. He brings a fun, quirky, entertaining personality to a high stress field, positively impacting his colleagues. He would be first to say that his colleagues include each and every person he works with, not only physicians. He values all relationships, and it shows each and every day. ... Dr. Sapp is a natural leader, for sure, but has earned the credentials to further the point. As of the younger physicians on staff, he quickly ascended into leadership roles. … Just over two years ago he graduated from residency, he has quite the future ahead. Oh, and he is a father to four children. Dr. Sapp likely worked more hours during the peak of the pandemic than any emergency physician in the region. He is dedicated to the welfare of his community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Sapp: “The Roanoke region is a gem for families and young professionals, alike. The journey through medical school and residency has relocated my family many times - living in four states and experiencing a variety of communities. When we arrived in Roanoke, a sense of "home" was pleasantly welcomed. While the beautiful geography and outdoor activities are worth mentioning, it is the people that make Roanoke a community we hope to never leave. Everyone is a neighbor, with the kindness and generosity of others almost palpable. We are thankful to be so welcomed, and look forward to doing the same as others relocate to our Roanoke family in the future!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Sapp: “It is a pleasure to be an emergency physician, serving on the frontline of our healthcare community. I hope that offering patients and their families compassion and empathy brings us further together as a community. The emergency department also provides a safety net for many as access to care continues to be a work in progress for the medical field. Regardless of reason, it is an honor to care for our neighbors on their worst day, a humbling experience. As an educator of future physicians, I am hopeful my passion for our community is contagious and, perhaps, be a factor in recruiting more doctors to our region.”