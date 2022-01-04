40 Under 40: Hannah Curtis

Hannah Curtis, 28 / Media Relations Consultant and Public Information Officer, Carilion Clinic

Hannah Curtis

Hannah Curtis is an award-winning communicator, having completed her Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Radford University Carilion in 2020 after earning her Bachelor of Arts degree from Roanoke College in 2015. She has played an integral part in our region, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working alongside the region’s health experts to advise them on how to make their voices heard in a sea of misinformation and disinformation. She led efforts for the media for the region’s first mass vaccination clinic, which included a tour with Governor Northam and organizing public information officers; she also led efforts that brought together the major health systems in Central and SWVA, along with EMS agencies and VDH to share ways the public could slow the spread of COVID-19. “If there’s anything that I’ve taken away from the pandemic, it’s the importance of understanding and collaborating with the community to promote equity and positive health outcomes,” she says. “These are jobs that are never done, and I couldn’t think of a more rewarding challenge to face as a communicator.”

Earned Master of Healthcare Administration degree, Radford University Carilion, 2020

Earned Bachelor of Arts degree, Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude, Roanoke College, 2015

PRSA Blue Ridge Public Service Committee Chair, 2017-18

Roanoke Valley SPCA Board Member, 2017-present

Alta Mons Board Member, 2016-present

Regularly mentors young people interested in careers in communications and healthcare, including students at her alma mater

Leads the internship program for Carilion’s Marketing and Communications department

Public Relations Society of America Silver Anvil winner, 2016

Commonwealth Award for Excellence for Crisis Communications, 2016

Summit Award, Public Relations Society of America – Blue Ridge Chapter: Gold: Special Events, 2018; Gold: Media Relations, 2018; Gold: Media Relations, 2020; Best in Show PR Tactic, 2020

Joint Keynote Speaker, Public Relations of Society of America National Health Academy, 2016

From the Nomination: “If you are in the media or public relations in the Roanoke or New River Valleys, you’ve likely worked with Hannah Curtis, Carilion Clinic’s media relations lead. In her nearly seven years as a communications professional, Curtis has earned a reputation as smart, engaged, poised and passionate as she deftly navigates the needs of her colleagues, patients and the community at large, not to mention journalists. Even so, you’re unlikely to catch her in the limelight. … Curtis hasn’t taken long to impact the community around her. … In her career at Carilion, she has been regularly recognized by her peers, her leaders and even journalists, for her commitment, compassion and professionalism (often while “under fire”). She, like her peers, is committed to improving the health of the communities that Carilion serves. She has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor, especially when a crisis is brewing. With that, she is a permanent member of Carilion’s Incident Command Team, a group of senior leaders who respond to crises at all hours of the day. … It is unusual to encounter a professional so young in her career who is also so poised, cool under pressure and capable as Curtis. In her time at Carilion, she has built a reputation internally as a trusted advisor and communications strategist at the very highest levels of the organization. Likewise, her peers and their bosses count on her judgement and expertise in the stickiest of situations. More than a few leaders have pulled me aside to acknowledge the effect of Hannah’s calming presence when a crisis is at hand. She is the person leaders want with them when difficult things happen. She’s the person that journalists want to speak with because they know they can trust her. And she’s humble. Her best days are when others receive that recognition. Hannah has been recognized repeatedly by her peers for her actions that go above and beyond the call of duty. Specifically, she’s been noted for her courage as she led various teams through the early days of the pandemic. She’s been noted for her collaboration skills, bringing people together to solve problems for our community – like overcrowded emergency departments discussed previously. She’s been recognized for her professionalism throughout. Carilion’s President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee, who works with Hannah regularly, had this to say about her nomination: ‘Hannah’s potential is limitless. She has a unique mix of the skills required to be a leader - intelligence, passion, poise, and heart. And it’s my privilege to know and work with her. Over the years, she has become a trusted advisor for me and my team. We value her opinion and her expertise as we navigate communications needs, and we’re grateful to have her on our team.’”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Curtis: “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside career communicators and learn from national thought leaders who call Roanoke home. At the same time, I’ve been able to have my own seat at the table as a young professional and make a meaningful impact. The beauty of Roanoke is its distinctive blend of big and small – mountain and metro – that makes it an incredibly fulfilling place to live. As someone who is still in the early stages of my career, I’m excited to grow in a city that’s evolving right along with me. Plus, my dogs would be happy to hear that mountains are now a must for anywhere that we call home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

